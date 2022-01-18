With players recovered from Covid-19, Bahia starts last week of pre-season | Bahia

The main cast of Bahia reappeared this Monday morning and started the last week of pre-season at Cidade Tricolor. For the day’s activities, coach Guto Ferreira counted on the return of some recovered players after testing positive for Covid-19. In addition to them, assistant coach Bruno Lopes, who also heads the transition team, returned to work.

Work resumed this Monday at Cidade Tricolor: left-back Luiz Henrique, midfielder Luizão, defender Felipe Torres and midfielder Jeferson Douglas. Striker Hugo Rodallega, who tested positive for the disease while still in Colombia, arrived in Salvador in the middle of the afternoon and will perform at the club this Tuesday.

During the morning, the players did strength and power training in the weight room. Then, on the pitch, the group improved the physical part on circuits and then did an activity focusing on passes and submissions, under the command of coach Guto Ferreira.

In the afternoon, activities featured some of the athletes recovered from Covid-19. On one side of the pitch, Guto Ferreira applied defensive concepts training; in the other half, assistant Bruno Lopes focused his work on offensive construction and goal scoring.

In a second moment of the training, with the two groups together, a tactical activity was carried out. Finally, the athletes worked in a reduced field, in a confrontation of seven against seven. The players who played more than 45 minutes against Bahia de Feira, last Sunday, did not participate in this moment.

For the Campeonato Baiano, Bahia faces Unirb this Wednesday, at 19:15 (Brasilia time), at Arena Fonte Nova. On Saturday, the team has a commitment for the Northeast Cup, against Sampaio Corrêia, at 5:45 pm, also at Fonte.

See the list of players who tested for Covid-19 on Bahia:

Sides: Jonathan and Luiz Henrique

Defenders: Felipe Torres, Gustavo Henrique, Ligger and Ignacio

Midfielders: Jeferson Douglas, Luizão and Willian Maranhão

Forwards: Marcelo Cirino, Ronaldo, Rodallega* and Oscar Ruiz