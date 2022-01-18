With Santos, Palmeiras and São Paulo, FPF sets the complete table for the quarterfinals of Copinha

We are getting closer and closer to the final of the Copa São Paulo final. This Monday, the last match of the round of 16 was played, therefore, the clashes of the quarterfinals are defined. With Santos, Palmeiras and São Paulo, the FPF released details of the duels in the next phase.

The ball will start rolling for the quarterfinals as early as this Tuesday. At 19:00 (Brasília time), América-MG and Botafogo will face off in the city of Jaú. Also this Tuesday, but at 9:30 pm, it’s Peixe’s turn to play for the spot in the semifinals against Mirassol, in Araraquara.

On Wednesday, the last two games of the stage will be played. At 7pm, Palmeiras faces the surprise Oeste, in Barueri, home of Rubrão. At 21:30, São Paulo duels with Cruzeiro, in São Caetano do Sul.

Whoever passes between Santos and Mirassol, will face the winner of the duel between América-MG and Botafogo in the semifinals. While the team that advances in Palmeiras and Oeste will face either São Paulo or Cruzeiro.

Check out all the matches for the quarterfinals:

Tuesday

19h – América-MG x Botafogo – Jaú

21:30 – Mirassol x Santos – Araraquara

Wednesday

7pm – Palmeiras vs Oeste – Barueri

21:30 – Cruzeiro vs São Paulo

Leave your comment