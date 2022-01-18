With seven days to live, newborn dies from Covid-19 in Alagoas

Alagoas recorded, in the last 24 hours, 416 new cases and two deaths from Covid-19. This is what the Epidemiological Bulletin of the Secretary of State for Health (Sesau) points out, this Monday (17). Officially, the state has 6,395 deaths and a total of 246,044 notifications of the disease, of which 2,043 are in home isolation. A newborn is among the victims.

Another 237,333 patients have already completed the period of isolation and are recovered from the disease. There are 7,547 cases under epidemiological investigation.

The confirmed cases and deaths of people with Covid-19 are distributed in the 102 municipalities of Alagoas. Of the total number of victims, 6,387 lived in Alagoas, 3,525 were male and 2,862 were female (2,816 people who lived in Maceió and the other 3,571 lived in the countryside), according to the Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance (Cievs), from Sesau.

In this Monday’s bulletin (17/01), two more deaths were confirmed, in the laboratory, because of the new coronavirus, being a victim of the Alagoas capital (male, 47 years old, without comorbidities and died at the Hospital da Mulher, in Maceió). ) and one from the countryside (male, seven days old, residing in Água Branca, without comorbidities and died at the Dr Clodolfo Rodrigues de Mello Regional Hospital, in Santana do Ipanema).

Of the 375 beds created by the Secretary of State for Health (Sesau) to exclusively care for patients with suspected and confirmed infection with the new coronavirus and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG), 204 were occupied until 4 pm on Sunday (16/16). 01), which corresponds to 54% of the total. Currently, 70 patients are in ICU beds, four patients are occupying the Intermediate beds and 130 are in the Infirmary beds.