With the explosion of Covid cases, the city of SP restricts testing, hires more doctors and extends the hours of health units | São Paulo

Some of these units started to operate 24 hours a day and others until 10 pm. There are 27 Integrated AMAs/UBSs, five AMAs and seven UBSs. (See list below)

The high demand also affected the performance of tests in the capital: since Saturday (15), the municipal management started to allocate the testing of Covid-19 and Influenza only to people in the risk group.

The diagnosis for the general public is now made clinically, that is, through the evaluation of symptoms by health professionals, and without performing a laboratory test.

The state of São Paulo once again registered more than a thousand new hospitalizations for Covid-19 per day for the first time since August.

The indicator counts patients with suspected or confirmed disease in infirmary and ICU beds, both in the public and private network.

This Saturday (15), the daily average of new admissions is 1,044. On Friday (14), it was 1,004. Before that, the last time the state had recorded values ​​above a thousand was on August 10, 2021, with 1,002.

Record of cases and professionals away

On January 6, the city of São Paulo had 269 health professionals in municipal management on sick leave with Covid.

Last Thursday (13), the consolidated number jumped to 1,403 absences, representing a growth of 421.56%.

On the same date, the moving average of new known cases of Covid-19 reported in the city of São Paulo broke a record, even surpassing the number recorded at the peak of the pandemic, in March 2021. There were 6,928 new confirmed cases in the city. (see more here).

Previously, the peak of new cases had occurred on March 17, 2021, when the average was 6,801 records.

The numbers were calculated by the City of São Paulo based on records made in the E-SUS and Sivep-Gripe systems and follow the criteria for defining cases of the Ministry of Health.

This Monday (17), after meeting with the São Paulo Physicians Union (Simesp), the municipal secretary of Health, Edson Aparecido, said that the Social Health Organizations (OSS), which are responsible for managing most of the units of health in the city, are authorized to buy medicines and supplies on an emergency basis, in case the secretariat has some specific difficulty with their processes.

Hospital Heliópolis closes its doors and stops screening patients; only emergencies are attended to

Aparecido also informed that health workers would be paid this month 50% of overtime for 2021 and that the other half of the bank of hours would be paid off by the end of the first quarter.

Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) also authorized the payment of 100% of the bank of hours accumulated until December 31 of last year to be made this month, with January salaries.

From that month, all overtime and overtime shifts will be paid within the payroll of the respective month, including for servers.

AMAS with extended hours

The 39 units that will have their hours extended and the 23 tents set up to welcome the population are:

AMA Sapopemba (service until 10pm)

R. João Lopes de Lima, 1151 – Jardim Sapopemba

AMA/UBS Integrated Jardim Grimaldi (service until 10pm)

R. Pedro de Castro Velho, 523 – Vila Bancária

AMA/UBS Integrated Vila California – Zeilival Bruscagin (opening until 10pm)

Conde de São Januário Square, 91 – Vila California

AMA Jardim Peri Peri (service until 10pm – including on Sundays)

R. João Guerra, 247 – Peri Peri Garden

AMA/UBS Integrated Paulo VI (service until 10pm)

Avenida Vaticano, 69 – Jardim João XXIII

UBS Jardim Colombo (service until 10pm)

R. Frei Bonifácio Dux, 40 – Jardim Columbus

UBS Jardim Boa Vista (service until 10pm)

R. Candido Fontoura, 620 – Jardim Boa Vista

AMA Jardim Pirajussara (24-hour service)

Av. Amadeu da Silva Samelo, 423 – Jardim Martinic

AMA/UBS Integrated Parque Novo Santo Amaro (24-hour service)

R. Porta do Prado, 18 – Novo Santo Amaro Park

AMA/UBS Integrated Park Figueira Grande (24-hour service)

R. Daniel Klein, 211 – Figueira Grande Park

AMA/UBS Integrated Jardim Alfredo (service until 10pm)

R. Dinar, 51 – Jardim das Flores

AMA/UBS Integrated Parque Santo Antonio (service until 10 pm)

R. Manuel Bordalo Pinheiro, 100 – Parque Santo Antonio

AMA Jardim São Luiz (service until 10pm)

R. Luiz Antonio Verney, 98 – Jardim São Luiz

UBS Zumbi dos Palmares (service until 10pm)

R. Humberto de Almeida, 08 – Chácara Santana

Integrated AMA/UBS Jardim Mirna* (service until 10pm)

R. Dr. Juvenal Hudson Ferreira, 13 – Jardim Mirna

Integrated AMA/UBS Jardim Miriam I – Manoel Soares de Oliveira (24-hour service)

Av. Santo Afonso, 419 – Jardim Miriam

UBS Carlos Gentile de Melo* (opening from 7 am to 7 pm)

R. dos Têxteis, 3765 – Tiradentes City

UBS Cidade Tiradentes I – Luis Maranhão* (from 7 am to 7 pm)

R. dos Têxteis, 512 – Cidade Tiradentes

UBS Dom Angélico* (service from 7 am to 7 pm)

str. Manuel de Oliveira Ramos, 1 – Tiradentes City

AMA/UBS Integrated Fazenda do Carmo* (service until 10pm)

R. Francisco Cardoso Jr., 10 – Cidade Tiradentes

UBS Graphics* (service from 7 am to 7 pm)

R. Francisco José Viana, 708 – Tiradentes City

UBS Inácio Monteiro* (service from 7 am to 7 pm)

R. Inácio Monteiro, 3002 – Tiradentes City

UBS Sunrise* (service until 10pm)

R. Senador Nelson Carneiro, 617 – Cidade Tiradentes

UBS Mayor Prestes Maia* (opening from 7 am to 7 pm)

R. Inácio Pinto Lima, 35 – Tiradentes City

UBS Prophet Jeremiah* (service from 7 am to 7 pm)

Rua Luis Bordese, 63 – Cidade Tiradentes

PA Glória Rodrigues dos Santos Bonfim* (24-hour service)

Av. dos Metalúrgicos, 2820 – Cidade Tiradentes

UPA Cidade Tiradentes* (24-hour service)

R. Cachoeira Morena, 462-508 – Conj. Habit. Inácio Monteiro

UBS Jardim Silva Telles* (service until 10pm)

R. José Alexandre Machado, 511 – Itaim Paulista

AMA/UBS Integrated Jardim das Oliveiras* (opening until 10pm)

R. José da Cruz Camargo, 174 – Itaim Paulista

AMA President Juscelino Kubitschek* (service until 10pm)

Av. Utaro Kanai, 286 – Cohab Presidente Juscelino

UBS Vila Chabilândia* (service until 10pm)

Estrada do Lageado Velho, 76 – Lajeado

Integrated AMA/UBS Sítio da Casa Pintada* (service until 10pm)

Av. Maria Santana, 1069 – São Miguel Paulista

AMA/UBS Integrated Parque Paulistano* (24-hour service)

R. Silveira Pires, 265 – Parque Paulistano

Integrated AMA/UBS José Bonifácio III* – Dr. Lucy Mayumi Udakiri (service until 10pm)

R. Silvio Barbini, 40 – Itaquera

AMA/UBS Integrated Eagle of The Hague (opening until 10pm)

R. So Many Words, 12 – Cohab Águia de Haia

AMA/UBS Integrated Jardim Brasília* (opening until 10pm)

Av. Osvaldo Valle Cordeiro, 245 – Jd. Brasilia

Integrated AMA/UBS Jardim da Conquista III (service until 10pm)

Travessa Somos Todos Eguais, 330 – São Mateus

UBS Rio Claro* (service from 7 am to 7 pm)

R. Cinira Polonio, 33 – Conj. Promote Rio Claro

AMA/UBS Integrated Prof. Dr. Humberto Cerruti – Pq. Boturussu (service until 10pm)

Av. Olavo Egídio de Souza Aranha, 704 – Vl. cisper

Integrated AMA/UBS Vila Pereira Barreto (service until 10pm)

R. Dom Manuel D’Elboux, 76 – Jardim São José

24-hour Integrated AMA/UBS Parque Anhanguera* (24-hour service)

Avenida Pierre Renoir, 100 – Jardim Britânia

AMA/UBS Integrada Perus* (service until 10pm)

Praça Vigário João Gonçalves de Lima, 239 – Perus

AMA/UBS Integrated Parque Anhanguera I (service until 10pm)

R. Marcela Alves de Cássia, 175 – Jardim Jaraguá

AMA/UBS Integrated Vila Barbosa (service until 10pm)

Avenida Mandaqui, 197 – Bairro do Limão

AMA Jardim Brasil (service until 10pm)

R. Francisco Peixoto, 400 – Jardim Brasil

AMA Vila Medeiros (service until 10pm)

R. Eurico Sodré, 353 – Vila Medeiros

Integrated AMA/UBS Jardim Ladeira Rosa (service until 10pm)

R. José da Costa Gavião, 150 – Brasilândia

AMA/UBS Integrated Vila Guilherme (service until 10 pm – including on Sundays)

R. João Ventura Batista, 615 – Vila Guilherme

AMA/UBS Integrated Wamberto Dias da Costa (service until 10pm)

R. Paulo Cesar, 60 – Tremembé