Without readjustment, servers start stoppage in front of the Central Bank

posted on 01/18/2022 10:09 / updated on 01/18/2022 10:18



(credit: Fernanda Strickland/CB/DA.PRESS)

The mobilization of the servers of the Central Bank (BC) began this Tuesday (18/1), in front of the parking lot of the building of the municipality. The first of three strikes by public servants will be a test to assess the strength of the civil service in the struggle with the government for salary recomposition. The movement demands an increase of up to 28.15% in paychecks and gained strength after President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) promised money only to correct the salaries of police officers.

Today’s acts were initially convened by the National Permanent Forum for Typical State Careers (Fonacate), which brings together groups of tax auditors from the Internal Revenue Service, Central Bank employees, diplomats and others. “Today is a historic day for the federal public service, we are coming to the street to say that we will not accept the undignified treatment that the Bolsonaro government has given to the public service”, says Fonacate president Rudinei Marques.

Last Friday (14), the mobilization was reinforced by the Forum of National Entities of Federal Public Servants (Fonasefe), which represents a wider range of careers, including those with lower salaries, and promises to participate in the act.

The demonstrations were divided into two parts. The first starts in BC and continues at 2 pm at the Ministry of Economy. Fonacate expects participation from at least 29 categories, according to a survey updated on Monday night (17).