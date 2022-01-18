Woman found beaten inside home and dies on the way to hospital

Woman was found unconscious inside her home in Varginha (photo: ReproduoTV Alterosa Sul de Minas) The death of a 35-year-old woman intrigues the police authorities of Varginha, in the south of Minas. Joyce Maria Veiga was found unconscious and injured in her own bathroom on Monday (1/17) and died on her way to the hospital. The victim’s companion was arrested, but was released by the Civil Police for lack of evidence.

The Military Police reported that they were called by the hospital staff where Joyce was taken to life, with various injuries on her body, including bite marks.

After anonymous complaints, the military reached the victim’s companion, then the main suspect. “Information received from the account that the couple fought fervently, that the victim was assaulted and kept locked up at home”, begins the PM’s press office.

Victim would have been beaten and the suspect is still a mystery (photo: Reproduction/Social Media) “He was found during the tracking, when he was going to the hospital, where the victim was and, when asked, he denied having been the author, informing that when he got home, he found her assaulted in the bathroom, and the perpetrators were staff of the neighborhood”, he adds.

“Given the inconsistency of the author’s report and other indications, such as the locked door and swelling of his wrists, he was arrested”, concludes the corporation.

heard and released

At the police station, the suspect again denied the authorship. “The big problem that the coroners reported was that the victim would have been badly beaten and would have bled a lot. Experts have already reported that there were no signs of struggle or blood in the victim’s house,” says Alexandre Boaventura Diniz, the delegate who registered the case.

“[Foram encontradas] three drops on the couple’s bed. Talking to the suspect, he informed that he arrived home and found the victim all bruised taking a shower. He put her on the bed, which explains the drops of blood and tried to provide first aid, but she felt sick and called for help”, says the civil police officer.

Given the scenario, the Civil Police informs that the man was released for lack of evidence. “He said she was assaulted by someone else at another location. Considering, therefore, that there was no evidence against the victim’s companion, his arrest was not ratified”, explains Diniz.

“Now, the police have two lines of investigation: one is still the victim’s partner and the other with people who would have attacked her in the neighborhood of Ftima”, he emphasizes.