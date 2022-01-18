workers can earn around BRL 10,000 in 2022; see if you are entitled and how to apply

With the prices of products such as food and clothing on the rise, news can cheer workers from all over Brazil. is that the Federal Supreme Court (STF) should still judge in 2022 a Direct Action of Unconstitutionality (ADI) that seeks to review the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS), with this, Brazilian professionals can receive, on average, BRL 10 thousand from the bottom.

The ADI was filed in 2014 by the Solidarity party. His trial was scheduled for May 13, 2021, but was excluded from the agenda by the president of the STF, Luiz Fux, and remains without a set date.

The delay can be a bad thing for those who have already filed a lawsuit while it can be seen as an extra deadline for workers who have not yet filed the lawsuit.

Among the requests filed, the maximum values ​​reach R$ 72 thousand, but should be on average of R$ 10 thousand per worker. This is because, if accepted, the application of inflation instead of the reference rate will allow the government to pay the difference in earnings from the FGTS balance to the worker.

It is possible to perform a simulation of how much the worker will be able to receive using the LOIT FGTS tool, which calculates, for free, the balance that each person would have with the change in the index. To do this, just access the platform website.

To give you an idea, the calculations carried out by the platform have already exceeded the amount of 1 billion reais, which reveals the potential of the legal discussion.

How to participate in the action?

Workers who had a contribution to the FGTS from 1999 onwards can enter the review through a process in court, as the decision of the STF can only benefit these cases.

With professional help, the worker will need to deliver copies of the RG, CPF, Work Card, proof of residence (water, energy, telephone bill, etc.), in addition to the FGTS extract to file the action.

Economist gives tips on how to use your FGTS in the best way; watch the video of the program Inside July 1, 2020 and check it out: