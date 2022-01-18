World’s largest cut black diamond on display in Dubai | Economy

The world’s largest cut black diamond was put on public display for the first time in Dubai on Monday, ahead of its next auction, which is expected to fetch a price of US$5 million.

It is speculated that the “Enigma”, as the rare carbon diamond was nicknamed, was formed by a meteorite impact more than 2.6 billion years ago, according to Sotheby’s jewelry expert Sophie Stevens. .

One of the most difficult stones to cut due to its strength (it is made up of countless small diamonds, graphite and carbon), this 555.55 carat, 55-faced diamond has not been shown by its anonymous owner in the last 20 years.

Its shape was inspired by the Middle Eastern symbol of power and protection, the hand-shaped Jamsa, also linked to the number five.

“It’s very different,” Stevens said of this gem, listed in the Guinness book as the world’s largest cut diamond.

After showing in Dubai, “Enigma” will travel to Los Angeles and London, to be auctioned online for seven days starting February 3.

What Sotheby’s calls a “cosmic wonder” could end up in the hands of a bitcoin trader. “We accept cryptocurrency payment for this diamond, as we accept other major stones,” Stevens said.