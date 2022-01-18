Xbox boss says Sony’s Game Pass is inevitable and represents the right path

For Phil Spencer, competition is beneficial and encourages the development of new features

Target of several recent rumors, Project Spartacus promises to be Sony’s answer to Xbox Game Pass, a subscription system that grants access to more than 100 games. While the Japanese company has yet to confirm its plans, the subject already attracts the attention of Phil Spencer, one of those responsible for launching the successful service offered on Xbox and PC.

In an interview with IGN, Spencer stated that the launch of a competing service is “inevitable”, as it represents the “correct answer” to offer more games to consumers. According to him, the service is the result of several interconnected initiatives, which include creating a rich backwards compatibility system.

“I don’t want to make it sound like we know everything, but I believe the right answer is to let your customers play what they want to play, where they want to play, and give them a choice in how they build their libraries.”, explained the executive. He also claims that It’s important to be clear about future plans, including initiatives like bringing games to PC and bet on features like cross-play.

Phil Spencer believes Game Pass shows a natural path

During the interview, Spencer also stated that he doesn’t see Sony’s initiative with Project Spartacus as proof that Microsoft was right to be the first to invest in the Game Pass format. According to him, this only serves to show that the industry following this path was inevitable.



“We must continue to innovate, continue to compete, because the things that we are doing may be advantages that we have in the current market, but they are only based on us doing it first, not that we create something that no one else can create.” he explained. The head of the Xbox division stated that your team remains focused on bringing even more news, which should expand what the company has already done in the past.

“I think the right answer is to release great games, make them available on PC, on consoles, in the cloud, bring them on Day 1 to subscription. And I hope that’s what our competitor will do”, he added. Until the moment Sony’s Project Spartacus remains shrouded in mystery, but the promise is that he mix PS Plus and PS Now features, allowing access to a vast catalog of current games and PlayStation 1, PlayStation 2 and PlayStation 3 libraries.

