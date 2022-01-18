Xiaomi 12 Pro has new features announced and receives screen refresh rate improvements

The Xiaomi 12 line was announced in the last week of 2021 and comes as the Chinese giant’s big bet to rival its main competitors in the global smartphone market, including the iPhone 13 Series and the Galaxy S22 family, which despite the various rumors has not yet was made official by Samsung. The phones recently launched by Xiaomi bring the latest in processing, screen and cameras under the back cover, being equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 platform and high resolution displays and LTPO 2.0 technology capable of varying the refresh rate. . This Monday (17) the company announced on its profile on Weibo, a Chinese social network similar to Twitter, two new display technologies aimed at the panel of the Xiaomi 12 Pro.





Samsung

12 Jan



rumors

12 Jan

Like the other versions of the Xiaomi 12 generation, the Pro model also has a refresh rate of 120 Hz and stands out from the rest for including a high resolution LTPO AMOLED 6.73-inch screen (1440 x 3200 pixel) and density of pixels of 521 ppi, a set that is one of the best ever used by the Chinese manufacturer. In addition to the high-end hardware, the smartphone also has an adaptive mode that automatically adjusts the hertz rate according to use, a feature that is also present in competitors and whose main objective is to align the software with the display in order to save battery. . As announced by the company, the Xiaomi 12 Pro’s screen will increase the frequency to 120 Hz when the user is tapping on the display and will gradually reduce as the swipe speed is changed, varying the frame rate to ensure a satisfactory and smooth flow. simultaneously save energy.





The second novelty announced by the company is the implementation of the “natural eye protection” function, a feature that is natively present in the MIUI interface, but which in Xiaomi 12 Pro has been improved to reduce the amount of blue light — spectrum emitted by electronic devices and which can impair the quality of sleep — without significantly altering the other colors. This technology was implemented thanks to the LTPO screen and support for both Dolby Vision and HDR that allow the frequency of colors emitted by the screen to be modified without directly impacting the entire primary RGB spectrum, offering greater visual comfort especially during night use.





technical sheet

74.6 x 163.6 x 8.16 mm

6.73 inches – 3200×1440 px

6.73-inch AMOLED screen with 2K resolution

LTPO display with hole and refresh rate up to 120 Hz

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Platform

8GB or 12GB RAM

128GB or 256GB of internal storage

32 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor Wide-angle lens with 50 MP sensor Telephoto lens with 50 MP sensor (2x zoom)

5G connection, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, stereo sound and fingerprint reader

4,600mAh battery with 120W fast charging

Android 11 running under MIUI 12.5 interface

Dimensions: 74.6 x 163.6 x 8.16 m

Weight: 205 grams

See also

Do you intend to invest in Xiaomi’s new line of smartphones? Tell us, comment!