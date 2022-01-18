Xiaomi releases public beta of MIUI 13; see if your phone is compatible

THE Xiaomi presented at the end of last year, along with the launch of the smartphones of the Xiaomi 12, the new update of your user interface MIUI 13, also revealing the update release schedule. At the time, the interface based on android 12 was only available to owners of the company’s new handsets, now it’s officially releasing public beta for 25+ compatible devices.

Among the novelties that the owners of these devices will receive with the update, we highlight novelties such as new widgets, enhanced security features, one new font for UI and some performance improvements. See the main news of Xiaomi’s new user interface:

According to a publication made by the manufacturer itself through its weibo, she is starting to release even today the MIUI 13 for the first batch of update to the public beta. The current smartphones that will receive the update will be some of the main flagships of the company and the redmi.

Xiaomi smartphones that are getting MIUI 13

Support MIUI 13 with Android 12 out of the box:

Xiaomi 12Pro

Xiaomi12

Xiaomi-12X

First batch of the public beta version:

Xiaomi Civi

Xiaomi MIX 4

Redmi K40 Gaming Edition

Redmi Note 10 Pro

Xiaomi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi 11 Pro

Xiaomi-11

Xiaomi 11 Youth Edition

Xiaomi Tablet 5

Xiaomi-Pad 5 Pro

Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 5G

Xiaomi 10S

Redmi K40 Pro

Redmi K40

Redmi-K30S Extreme Commemorative Edition

Redmi K30 Extreme Commemorative Edition

Xiaomi 10 Extreme Commemorative Edition

Xiaomi 10

Xiaomi-10 Pro

Redmi K30 Pro

Redmi Note11 5G

Redmi Note 9 4G

Redmi Note 9

Redmi 10X Pro

Redmi-10X

Xiaomi CC9 Pro.

However, this first update, according to what was shared by Xiaomi previously, it’s still only for Chinese versions of smartphones, with global models getting public beta soon. But the manufacturer did not specify in its publication if this update is only for devices sold in the Asian country, so it is interesting that interested users are checking if the beta has been released for their models.



Xiaomi’s official global schedule

Initially the company had revealed a list with about 20 global devices that will receive the beta version of MIUI 13 still in the first quarter. The company did not elaborate much on how this update will take place, but said it would provide more details “in the future”.

See the devices that will be the first to receive the MIUI 13 outside China:

Xiaomi Mi 11

Xiaomi Mi 11i

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 11X

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro

Xiaomi Pad 5

redmi 10

Redmi 10 Prime

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE

Redmi Note 8 2021

Xiaomi 11T

Xiaomi 11T Pro

Redmi Note 10 Pro

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Redmi Note 10

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G

Redmi Note 10 JE

Source: GizChina