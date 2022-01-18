Xiaomi releases public beta of MIUI 13; see if your phone is compatible

THE Xiaomi presented at the end of last year, along with the launch of the smartphones of the Xiaomi 12, the new update of your user interface MIUI 13, also revealing the update release schedule. At the time, the interface based on android 12 was only available to owners of the company’s new handsets, now it’s officially releasing public beta for 25+ compatible devices.
Among the novelties that the owners of these devices will receive with the update, we highlight novelties such as new widgets, enhanced security features, one new font for UI and some performance improvements. See the main news of Xiaomi’s new user interface:
According to a publication made by the manufacturer itself through its weibo, she is starting to release even today the MIUI 13 for the first batch of update to the public beta. The current smartphones that will receive the update will be some of the main flagships of the company and the redmi.
Xiaomi smartphones that are getting MIUI 13
Support MIUI 13 with Android 12 out of the box:
- Xiaomi 12Pro
- Xiaomi12
- Xiaomi-12X
First batch of the public beta version:
- Xiaomi Civi
- Xiaomi MIX 4
- Redmi K40 Gaming Edition
- Redmi Note 10 Pro
- Xiaomi 11 Ultra
- Xiaomi 11 Pro
- Xiaomi-11
- Xiaomi 11 Youth Edition
- Xiaomi Tablet 5
- Xiaomi-Pad 5 Pro
- Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 5G
- Xiaomi 10S
- Redmi K40 Pro
- Redmi K40
- Redmi-K30S Extreme Commemorative Edition
- Redmi K30 Extreme Commemorative Edition
- Xiaomi 10 Extreme Commemorative Edition
- Xiaomi 10
- Xiaomi-10 Pro
- Redmi K30 Pro
- Redmi Note11 5G
- Redmi Note 9 4G
- Redmi Note 9
- Redmi 10X Pro
- Redmi-10X
- Xiaomi CC9 Pro.
However, this first update, according to what was shared by Xiaomi previously, it’s still only for Chinese versions of smartphones, with global models getting public beta soon. But the manufacturer did not specify in its publication if this update is only for devices sold in the Asian country, so it is interesting that interested users are checking if the beta has been released for their models.
Credits: Reproduction / GizChina
Xiaomi’s official global schedule
Initially the company had revealed a list with about 20 global devices that will receive the beta version of MIUI 13 still in the first quarter. The company did not elaborate much on how this update will take place, but said it would provide more details “in the future”.
See the devices that will be the first to receive the MIUI 13 outside China:
- Xiaomi Mi 11
- Xiaomi Mi 11i
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
- Xiaomi Mi 11X
- Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro
- Xiaomi Pad 5
- redmi 10
- Redmi 10 Prime
- Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE
- Xiaomi 11 Lite NE
- Redmi Note 8 2021
- Xiaomi 11T
- Xiaomi 11T Pro
- Redmi Note 10 Pro
- Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
- Redmi Note 10
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G
- Redmi Note 10 JE
