XP’s Head of Fixed Income explains everything about the investment

The guest of the new episode of MoneyPlay Podcast, programA branch focused on the world of finance, presented by financial educator Fabrício Duarte, is Camilla Dolle, head of fixed income analysis at XP.

Graduated in Economics, already in college she became interested in the financial market, when she started working with credit. In addition to XP, he was a member of S&P Global Ratings’ team of rating analysts and worked at Banco Santander’s Credit Research.

In the program, she solves all the main doubts about fixed income, gives tips on how to build a portfolio only with these assets, in addition to differentiating between investments with and without income tax and public and private fixed income bonds.

It also outlines a scenario for this type of investment in 2022 and points out what the market is waiting for. “This year, it’s good to keep an eye on government bonds, especially on the secondary market, with different maturities and no fees,” he says.

She adds that in private credit there are plenty of opportunities, especially linked to the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA). “And, as we will have an election, the economic perspective is of high inflation, so one way to protect yourself is with fixed income.”

