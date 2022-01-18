“You are thinking of making an offer”; sectorist ‘snitches’ Braz and Fla wants to give Inter a ‘hat’ for gringo reinforcement

Mengão seeks reinforcements in the market and the fans liked a name spoken this Monday (17)

Photo: Alexandre Vidal/Flamengo
Flamengo’s fans are already starting to get concerned with the club’s delay in making signings. Even more so because Michael is close to leaving and Kenedy has already returned to Chelsea. That’s why the Nation has asked the vice president of Flamengo football, Marcos Braz, to speed up the process of reinforcements.

Among the names considered, one revealed this Monday (17) has excited the red-blacks. According to the journalist Cesar Luis Merlo, Mengão entered the dispute to hire the forward Ezekiel Boat, former Independiente and currently at Atlanta United, United States. Internacional has already been talking and is trying to get it right with the player.

Flamengo enters the fight for Ezequiel Barco. There are already conversations with Atlanta United and the Bandeira do Brasil club is considering making an offer in the coming days. There is already a formal proposal from Inter de Porto Alegre for a one-year loan with an option”, reported the reporter.

Boat was Mengão’s executioner in 2017, in the Copa Sudamericana final. At the time, the Argentines of Independiente were champions in the middle of Maracanã. The match became traumatic for Rubro-Negro, who expected to have won the international title at home, with a packed stadium.

On the web, many Mengão fans approve of the possible signing and hope that the deal will actually happen.. The striker is only 22 years old and is the hiring profile that Fla’s management likes: young, with resale potential and is very good technically.

