‘You’re crying’ · TV News

The atmosphere behind the scenes at the Band is ecstatic on Monday night (17). The station set up a big screen in the hall of its headquarters in Morumbi, south of São Paulo, for employees and some guests to watch Faustão’s debut on Band. The audience result, with a victory against Record and SBT, left the team excited.

THE TV news was there to watch a recording. An employee, who followed the real time of the hearing, came to tell colleagues that “Barra Funda was crying” with the results of Fausto Silva’s debut –Barra Funda is the neighborhood of São Paulo where Record’s headquarters are located.

According to previous data from Ibope, Faustão’s first hour on Band was second only to Globo’s. The attraction recorded an average of 8.3 points in Greater São Paulo, with peaks of 10.

Record, the traditional vice-leader of the track, dropped to third and recorded 7.5 points, while SBT dropped to fourth place with an average of 6.6 between 20:30 and 21:00. Jornal Nacional remained the isolated leader and closed with 20.4.

The debut edition of Faustão na Band was aired fully recorded. Earlier this Monday night (17), the team recorded content that will air next week. The report followed the work.

After the closing, there was a cocktail party to accompany the first program. Directors, commercial staff and guests gathered to watch the kickoff and called the premiere a “historic day” for the network.

Collaborated: VINICIUS ANDRADE and GABRIEL VAQUER