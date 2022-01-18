Zeca Camargo debuts at Band with optimism in a losing battle against BBB22

After more than a year as a Band contractor, Zeca Camargo will finally debut a program at the station’s prime time, the game show 1001 Questions, on air from this Monday (17). But he was given a somewhat thankless mission: to launch his venture on the same day and time as the BBB22. Camargo knows he can’t win the battle for audience, but he’s optimistic about his product.

“BBB is a phenomenon, it’s an incredible program, which has a network, repercussions, influence, has a thousand tentacles. I look at it with the greatest respect in the world, [o programa] is from a friend, who is the [diretor] cute. But I’m working with such competent and amazing people. Do we have a program to beat BBB? No, and that’s not even the idea. We have a program to entertain and be an alternative”, he says.

“For the BBB I wish the best of luck in the world, but you know the ups and downs of this program, it’s in the 22nd edition. I’m sure we have a good program. To gain audience? To attract people. medium term project, there are 65 programs. It is the audience that will decide. Let the games begin”, announces the presenter.

1001 Questions is an 80-minute game show, in which three pairs (who can register through the Band website) participate in each edition. They are tested with general knowledge questions, in tests that also require reasoning, agility and strategy. The best team wins BRL 20,000 and the right to return to the program on other days, continue competing and take home even more money.

Despite having specific tests according to Zeca Camargo’s personal tastes (there are questions about music and travel, for example), the presenter himself knows that the game show format is not something innovative on Brazilian TV. He counts on contestants to bring something other shows and networks don’t have.

“[O 1001 Perguntas] It’s nothing new and it’s full of novelty. It’s the question and answer format, you guessed it, go ahead, and in the end there’s a prize. But [o atrativo] it is the tension, the emotion, the reaction of the person. What I think we can bring out are the human stories”, he says.

The program also debuts with another weight (or advantage, depending on the point of view): it will air from Monday to Friday, right after Faustão na Band, which Zeca Camargo considers a responsibility and an honor.

“I know I’ll be receiving from a super professional, I know the vibe he created in everyone here. Faustão puts his foot here [na emissora], everybody goes crazy. I’m absolutely sure that something amazing is coming [no Faustão na Band]. If I’m Fausto, a guy who’s done everything, 70 years old, I’ll go home and keep quiet, but no, he’s restless. I’m restless too, I could be home too, but I’m here. I am sure that I am surrounded by an incredible team, very enthusiastic, with a very strong program”, declares the presenter.

The first season of 1001 Questions will have 65 episodes, airing over three months. The program will air on Band from Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm.