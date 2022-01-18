Zopone / Unimed loses and is out of the Super 8 semifinals

1

Victor Lira/Bauru Basket Rafael Hettsheimeir was featured in the game

Zopone/Unimed Bauru Basket was defeated by São Paulo on Sunday night (16) by 78 to 73, in a match held at the Ginásio do Morumbi. With the result, the team from Bauru depends on its second participation in the Super 8 Cup. Winner of the night, São Paulo will host Caxias in the semifinal.

Without five athletes tested positive for Covid-19, but counting on important returns, the starting quintet of the Dragon had: Larry Taylor, Enzo Ruiz, Alex Garcia, Gabriel Jaú and Rafael Hettsheimeir. In the first quarter, the team from São Paulo opened an eight-point lead, forcing coach Jorge Guerra’s first time-out. After the stoppage, the quintet of the Dragon on court managed a quick reaction and finished the first partial with an advantage, 20 to 18. Rafael Hettsheimeir was the basket from Bauru in that period, recording 10 points.

In the second half, with a lot of defensive solidity and great collective performance, Zopone/Unimed Bauru Basket opened a double-digit lead on the scoreboard, 43 to 32. Highlight for the use of three-point shots, 5/9 in total, with 2 /2 of guard Samuel Pará who, in addition to these six points, also recovered an attack rebound.

At the restart of the match, São Paulo reduced the difference imposed by the Bauru team to seven points, 60 to 53. Rafael Hettsheimeir, Alex Garcia and Enzo Ruiz played the 10 minutes of this quarter. The pivot shirt 30 finished as the highest scorer, recording 6 of the 17 scored by Bauru.

In the final period, the team from Bauru lost Gabriel Jaú, excluded from the game after committing his fifth foul. Counting only on Rafael Hettsheimeir for the paint, the team from Bauru felt the physical imposition of the rival and ended up suffering the upset in the final minutes. The final score recorded 78 to 73 in favor of the home team.

Basket of the team from Bauru in tonight’s duel, pivot Rafael Hettsheimeir highlighted the balance between the two teams during the game. “We had a good match, toe to toe with one of the favorites for the title in the NBB. Of course, there comes a time when the short relay weighs, but we left with our heads held high, there is a lot to be played for the rest of the season”, commented the shirt 30.

The next game of Zopone/Unimed Bauru Basket will be on the 27th, at 19:30, against Rio Clarp, ​​at the Felipe Karan Gym. The confrontation will already be valid for the second round of the NBB.