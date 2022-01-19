10 more beds are opened at Hospital de Campanha for the care of patients with influenza – General – Rondoniagora.com

With the high advance of infected by Influenza in Rondônia, the Secretary of State for Health (Sesau) is running a task force to make new beds available. This week, ten more beds were opened in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Hospital de Campanha de Rondônia, in Porto Velho,

One of the measures carried out by the State was the division of the Campaign Hospital. As it is a large unit, it will be divided into three parts, the first to care for patients with covid-19, the second for people with influenza and the last to perform elective surgeries. In addition, the beds at Cemetron and Hospital de Base Ary Pinheiro are also being expanded.

To treat children, Hospital Infantil Cosme e Damião opened five new ICU beds. The unit needed to adapt to isolate patients and safely and quickly treat all children who tested positive for the virus.

The Secretary of State for Health, Fernando Maximo, explains the importance of these new beds. “We set up a real task force, because, at the moment, we are experiencing the covid-19 pandemic, and also an influenza epidemic here in Rondônia and throughout Brazil. Also, we have an old epidemic, which are the great demands of trauma. With the arrival of the pandemic, a long line of elective surgeries was also created that had to be suspended across the country. We live in a very particular moment, very difficult to be treated, so we are with this war operation, which aims to increase service and at the same time reinforce for the population to follow all the health and hygiene protocol “, explains the secretary.

Also according to the secretary, the virus does not affect a specific group or a certain age, given that the state has already recorded deaths from influenza, of children, young people and the elderly. “I reinforce and ask the entire population to continue following the prevention measures, which are the same as for covid-19. Wear a mask, sanitize your hands, vaccinate yourself and maintain social distance, because today, we are reaping the fruits of the end-of-year agglomerations “, pointed out Fernando.

Dr. Armando Noguera, an infectious disease specialist, explains the difference between flu and covid-19 symptoms. “The symptoms are similar, only Covid-19 has a much more present loss of smell and taste. With RT-PCR (nasopharyngeal swab) the etiologic agent can be identified. The flu virus circulates in the population and when it mutates it can cause epidemics and pandemics, as it is a seasonal virus it is always present at this time of year,” he says.

The doctor guides that distancing and wearing a mask is essential at this time. “People who have flu-like symptoms, until the etiological examination is carried out, should stay away from their activities for at least 5 to 7 days. This removal protects others who work at the site from being contaminated. So, the ideal is that those who have the flu, even if they have mild symptoms, have common sense to wear a mask and try to get away from their activities until they are recovered,” he concludes.

According to Sesau, the state government guarantees that it will continue with the expansion of hospital beds and so that all patient demand is met. Selection processes will be opened with up to 1,299 vacancies for health professionals.