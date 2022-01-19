10 tech news to get your day started (19/01)

Good Morning! We have separated the main news from the world of Science and Technology for you to know everything that happened last Tuesday (18). To check out each news in its entirety, just click on the links below.

1. Microsoft buys Activision Blizzard for nearly $70 billion. Gigantic deal will shake up the video game industry.

2. Moon Knight: Marvel series gets trailer and premiere date; look! Starring Oscar Isaac, the plot follows the story of Marc Spector, a former CIA agent who gains powers from Khonshu, the Egyptian God of the Moon.

3. Game Pass: Death’s Door, Hitman and more games arrive in January. Check out the full lineup of games coming to Xbox Game Pass in the second half of the month, including Rainbow Six Extraction.

4. Anatel updates the list of 5G cell phones approved in Brazil; Look. Consumers can go to an official website to search for 5G devices approved by the agency.

5. Samsung introduces the Exynos 2200 processor with ray tracing. Present in the Galaxy S22, the Exynos 2200 has better AI capabilities and the same graphics architecture found in consoles like PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

6. WhatsApp beta brings animated heart emojis with all colors. For now, the feature is only available to testers of the beta version of WhatsApp for iOS.

7. Redmi Note 11: Xiaomi confirms global announcement for January 26th. Smartphone line was presented a few months ago in China with ultra-fast charging.

8. China’s Yuan Digital Wallet has 261 million users. Unlike China’s banned cryptocurrencies, the digital yuan is just a digital version of the money in circulation in the country.

9. Clothes clip is able to detect coronavirus in environments. The study concluded that Fresh Air Clips are useful tools for assessing people’s viral exposure to the airborne coronavirus.

10. Universal Monsters: 6 Facts About Horror Films From the 1930s to 1950s. Universal’s classic monster movies laid the foundation for visual horror in cinema and featured some of the most iconic nightmares.