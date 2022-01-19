127,000 Russian troops occupy border, says Ukrainian government

Russia has already deployed 127,000 soldiers from the Armed Forces on the border with Ukraine, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said today. The mobilization comes at a time when fears are mounting that the Kremlin could advance its plan to invade the neighboring country.

An intelligence report issued by the Ukrainian government said that Russia sent troops from its central regions and east towards its western border “permanently”. In recent weeks, Russia has moved “ammunition arsenals, field hospitals and security services” , which, according to Ukraine, “confirms the readiness for offensive operations”.

Russian intelligence activity against Ukraine has also intensified, according to the assessment, with additional radio and satellite traffic units being deployed near the Ukrainian border and reconnaissance flights along the border tripling since last year.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Kiev – Ukraine’s capital of government headquarters – in the early hours of this morning as the Biden administration intensifies its attempt to stop what officials warn could be an imminent Russian occupation of Ukraine.

The hastily arranged visit to the Ukrainian capital, where he will meet President Volodymyr Zelensky before embarking on further talks in Berlin and Geneva, underscores growing concerns in Western nations that Russian President Vladimir Putin could use force to reassert dominance in the former country of the Soviet sphere.

“The total force of the land group of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in the Ukrainian direction concentrates more than 106 thousand soldiers. Together with the maritime and air component, the total number of soldiers is more than 127 thousand soldiers”, said the Defense of Ukraine.

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said last week it was unclear whether Moscow – the seat of the Russian government – intended to use the talks as a pretext to claim diplomacy doesn’t work.

Relations between the Kremlin and its European counterparts soured in 2014, when Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine and supported a pro-Russian uprising in the east of the country, where fighting between Ukrainian forces and pro-Russian troops continues to this day.

The US government understands that the incursion is an attempt to increase Russian influence in other parts of the region. In Europe, the consensus is that the Kremlin is trying to destabilize the Union of the 27-member bloc, with which it shares several borders.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock – who is among the recent flurry of European politicians to visit Ukraine – said yesterday that there is “no understandable reason” for the buildup of Russian military personnel near Ukraine.

She added that it is “difficult” not to see this move as a “threat”. Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials complained about Germany’s reluctance to send defensive weapons to aid Kiev.