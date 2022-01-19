13-year-old girl sexually assaulted on bus

Vinícius Prates* – State of Minas

posted on 01/18/2022 12:55



(credit: reproduction)

A 22-year-old man was arrested in the act for sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl on public transport, in Patos de Minas, in Alto Paranaíba, Minas Gerais. The harassment was reported during the journey by passengers this Monday (17/1).

In the event, the bus driver, realizing the agitation of the passengers, stopped the vehicle and called the Military Police to attend the scene. According to the military, the author was seen harassing the girl inside the bus, passing his hand on the victim’s breasts.

The girl cried a lot, according to the police, and reported that, during the journey, the man, who was sitting in the back seat, slid his hand down her back to the underside of her breasts several times. According to the PM, the perpetrator confessed to the harassment and confirmed the reports.

The police also went to the company responsible for the bus line to check the internal cameras of the bus, but the person in charge of the company stated that they were not working.

After the incident, the victim was taken home by the military and left with her mother. The author was taken to the police station.

What does the law on rape in Brazil say?

According to the Brazilian Penal Code, in its article 213, in the wording given by Law 2015, of 2009, rape is “to constrain someone, through violence or serious threat, to have sexual intercourse or to practice or allow someone to be practiced with him. another lewd act.”

Article 215 includes rape by fraud. This means “having sexual intercourse or performing another lewd act with someone, through fraud or other means that prevents or hinders the victim’s free expression of will”.

What is sexual harassment?

Article 216-A of the Brazilian Penal Code says what sexual harassment is: “Constraining someone with the aim of obtaining sexual advantage or favor, the agent taking precedence over his/her condition of hierarchical superior or ancestry inherent to the exercise of employment, office or function.”

What is rape against vulnerable?

The crime of rape against vulnerable is provided for in article 217-A. The text prohibits the practice of sexual intercourse or other lewd acts with a minor under 14 years of age, under penalty of imprisonment from 8 to 15 years.

In paragraph 1 of the same article, the condition of vulnerable is understood for people who do not have the necessary discernment to practice the act, due to illness or mental deficiency, or who for some reason cannot defend themselves.

Penalties for crimes against sexual freedom

The penalty for those who commit the crime of rape can range from six to 10 years in prison. However, if the aggression results in bodily harm of a serious nature or if the victim is between 14 and 17 years old, the penalty ranges from eight to 12 years of imprisonment. And if the crime results in death, the sentence jumps to 12 to 30 years in prison.

The penalty for rape by fraud is imprisonment from two to six years. If the crime is committed for the purpose of obtaining economic advantage, a fine is also imposed.

In the case of the crime of sexual harassment, the penalty provided for in Brazilian law is detention for one to two years.

What is rape culture?



The term rape culture has been used since the 1970s in the United States, but gained prominence in Brazil in 2016, after the repercussions of a gang rape in Rio de Janeiro.

