190-year-old giant tortoise declared oldest in history

A 190-year-old tortoise has just been declared the oldest of all time. the title of Book of Records given to the animal is valid for all chelonian species, including tortoises and tortoises.

Jonathan is an old turtle who lives on the island of Saint Helena, a British territory in the Atlantic Ocean. His exact age is not known, only that when he arrived on the island in 1882 he was already a fully mature male, which means he was at least 50 years old.

To win, Jonathan dethroned Tu’i Malila, a radiant tortoise who died at an estimated 188 years old in 1965.

According to the most recent information from the administrators of St Helena, Jonathan is blind, has no sense of smell and eats well when he receives food from a veterinarian’s hand.

In 2016, the government of Saint Helena published images of a historic bath taken by Jonathan. See below:

Despite his quite advanced age, he is classified as a “very active” animal, who enjoys the company of other giant tortoises that inhabit the place. Even still mating.

Previously, Jonathan had already earned the title of “oldest land animal known to man”.

Check below the life saga of Jonathan, who at some point seemed to “have tired of living”!