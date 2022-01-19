2021 was the 7th warmest year on record, says UN agency – 01/19/2022

Even with phenomena that could have temporarily cooled the planet, such as La Niña, 2021 still ended up as one of the seven warmest years on record. The data are being published this Wednesday by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), which brought together measurements carried out by six national and regional agencies.

The UN-linked entity also warns that “global warming and other long-term trends in climate change are expected to continue as a result of record levels of heat-trapping greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.”

The global average temperature in 2021 was about 1.11 °C above pre-industrial levels (1850-1900). What still calls the attention of experts is that 2021 was the seventh consecutive year (2015-2021) in which the global temperature was more than 1°C above pre-industrial levels.

Warming, however, does not just happen suddenly. Since the 1980s, each decade has been warmer than the one before. In the agency’s assessment, this should continue.

“The seven warmest years have all been since 2015, with 2016, 2019 and 2020 making up the top three,” the entity points out.

“Long-term global warming as a result of rising greenhouse gases is now much greater than the annual variability of average global temperatures caused by natural climatic factors,” said WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas.

peaks and record

According to him, the year 2021 will be remembered for a record temperature of almost 50°C in Canada, comparable to values ​​reported in the Sahara Desert of Algeria, exceptional rains and deadly floods in Asia and Europe, as well as droughts in parts of Africa and South America.

“The effects of climate change and climate-related risks have changed lives and have had devastating impacts on communities on every continent,” said Taalas.

To arrive at its results, the entity used data from the United States National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), NASA, the United Kingdom Met Office, and the Berkeley Earth group, in addition to the European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts and its Copernicus Climate Change Service, and the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

This allowed the use of millions of meteorological and marine observations, including from satellites, with additional model values ​​to produce a complete reanalysis of the atmosphere.