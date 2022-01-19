4,500-year-old ‘burial avenues’ discovered in Saudi Arabia











The research, carried out over the last year and the results of which have just been published in the scientific journal Holocene, also included aerial helicopter surveys, ground surveys with excavations and examination of satellite images.

These “burial avenues”, which stretch over vast distances in the northwestern Arab counties of Al-‘Ula and Khaybar, have received little interest until very recently. “People who live in these areas have known about them for thousands of years,” researcher Matthew Dalton told CNN, adding that they stretch “for hundreds and maybe thousands of kilometers.”

The tombs are mainly hanging or ring-shaped graves and were used to bury individuals or small groups. Using radiocarbon dating, the researchers determined that a large number of samples date between 2600 and 2000 BC, although the tombs continued to be reused until about a thousand years ago.

“These tombs are 4,500 years old and still retain their original height, which is truly unprecedented. The level of preservation is incredible,” said researcher Melissa Kennedy. “The third millennium is a very important time period. It was when the pyramids were built and when many different cultures first interacted with each other on a large scale. This period is really exciting and opens up huge avenues of research,” he concluded.