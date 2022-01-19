4,500-year-old funeral boulevards found in Saudi Arabia – Revista Galileu

+



Archaeologists from the University of Western Australia have found 4,500-year-old burial boulevards in Saudi Arabia (Photo: Royal Commission for AlUla)

4,500-year-old burial boulevards have been discovered by archaeologists in Saudi Arabia, the Royal AlUla Region Commission (RCU) announced on Jan. The results of the excavations were published in the journal The Holocene.

The avenues are huge paths where there were thousands of funerary monuments connecting oases to pastures. Ancient inhabitants of northwestern Arabia built the stretches, suggesting a high degree of social and economic connection between the populations of the region.

A team of experts from the University of Western Australia conducted the excavations as part of a larger effort involving 13 archaeological project teams around the world. Using satellite images, aerial photography, ground surveying and excavation techniques, the group located the avenues in an area of ​​160 thousand square kilometers.

View of one of the tombs located next to a funerary avenue (Photo: Royal Commission for AlUla)

Altogether, more than 17,000 graves were found in the AlUla and Khaybar regions — of which about 11,000 were on the funeral paths. Most graves were close to water sources.

The direction of the avenues suggests that people used to travel between the main oases. But some of the patches have disappeared into the landscape, probably used to move herds of animals to pastures during rainy periods.

Hugh Thomas, director of the archaeological project, says in a statement that the research shows the importance of regional archeology for understanding the Neolithic and Bronze Age periods across the Middle East.

“The more we learn about the ancient inhabitants of northwest Arabia, the more we are inspired by the way our archaeological mission reflects their mindset: they lived in harmony with nature, honored their ancestors and sought a wider world,” comments Amr AlMadani, CEO of the RCU.

More research teams are expected to investigate the region throughout 2022, according to AlMadani. The commission intends to implement The Journey Through Time plan for 15 years, which seeks to restore AlUla and parts of Khaybar as world leaders in cultural and natural heritage.