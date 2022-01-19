5G: Top 10 US airlines warn of impact on flights

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on 5G: Top 10 US airlines warn of impact on flights 5 Views

Boeing 787 Dreamliner

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Airplane maker Boeing, like Airbus, warn of risks to aircraft

The 10 largest US airlines have warned that the imminent deployment of 5G mobile internet services will cause “major interference” to flights.

According to them, the start of 5G services by Verizon and AT&T, planned for this Wednesday, the 19th, will cause a “completely avoidable economic calamity”.

Companies fear that 5G C-band signals will disrupt aircraft navigation systems, particularly those used in bad weather. The warning was made in a letter to US aviation authorities.

In it, the chief executives of American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines, among others, said: “Immediate intervention is necessary to avoid significant operational disruption to flight passengers, carriers, the supply chain and delivery of necessary medical supplies”, including distribution of vaccines.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Woman asks for help on the internet to find man she met on vacation and his wife appears – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Playback/TikTok After launching a campaign on social media to try to find the man …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved