5G: Top 10 US airlines warn of impact on flights

3 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Airplane maker Boeing, like Airbus, warn of risks to aircraft

The 10 largest US airlines have warned that the imminent deployment of 5G mobile internet services will cause “major interference” to flights.

According to them, the start of 5G services by Verizon and AT&T, planned for this Wednesday, the 19th, will cause a “completely avoidable economic calamity”.

Companies fear that 5G C-band signals will disrupt aircraft navigation systems, particularly those used in bad weather. The warning was made in a letter to US aviation authorities.

In it, the chief executives of American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines, among others, said: “Immediate intervention is necessary to avoid significant operational disruption to flight passengers, carriers, the supply chain and delivery of necessary medical supplies”, including distribution of vaccines.

The BBC had access to the letter listing the companies’ urgent concerns. The document was sent to Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg, as well as the head of the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration), the chairman of the Federal Communications Commission and the director of the National Economic Council.

According to the BBC, negotiations are continuing at the highest levels of the US government over what has been described as a “very undefined situation”.

Airlines want 5G signals excluded from “approximately two miles of airport runways at affected airports, as defined by the FAA on January 19, 2022”.

“This would allow 5G to be adopted, while avoiding harmful impacts on the aviation industry, the traveling public, supply chains, vaccine distribution, our workforce and the economy as a whole.”

Credit, Yuichiro Chino/Getty Images photo caption, 5G technology offers better connections and faster internet services

“We further urge the FAA to immediately identify those base stations closest to key airport runways that need to be serviced to ensure safety and prevent disruption,” the executives added.

These concerns had already been raised recently by the two major aircraft manufacturers, Airbus and Boeing, in a rare joint alert.

The airline group said: “Aircraft manufacturers have informed us that there are huge portions of the fleet in operation that may have to be grounded indefinitely. of Americans stranded abroad”.

Security measures

In a statement Sunday, the FAA, which manages aviation security throughout the United States, said it had “freed up about 45% of the U.S. commercial fleet to perform low-visibility landings at many of the airports where C-band 5G will be implemented”.

The FAA said it had approved “two models of radio altimeters to be installed on a variety of Boeing and Airbus aircraft.” The regulator, however, said that “even with these new approvals, flights at some airports may still be affected”.

“The FAA is also continuing to work with manufacturers to understand how data from a radar altimeter is used in other flight control systems. Passengers should check with their airline for weather forecasts at their destination where 5G interference is possible.” , said the Federal Aviation Administration.

Phone companies have invested billions of dollars in modernizing their networks to implement 5G technology, which offers much faster internet services and better connectivity.

There have already been several delays in the start of the 5G system due to aviation industry concerns – service launches in December and early January were both suspended.

CTIA, the US wireless industry group, says 5G is safe and has accused the airline industry of spreading fear and distorting facts. “A delay will do real damage. Delaying adoption by a year will take away $50 billion in economic growth, just as our nation is recovering and rebuilding after the pandemic,” CTIA Chief Executive Meredith Attwell Baker said in a statement. a text published on a blog in November 2021.