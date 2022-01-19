6 hidden functions that can help you a lot

Users who can’t live without exchanging instant messages from Whatsapp are always waiting for news from the company. But some features that already exist in the app are little known by the public, and they can just improve the experience in the messenger.

These “hidden” functions range from options to reduce data usage, to alternatives to send videos without audio or increase your privacy level. Others help you save time with shortcuts to delete or send messages.

6 “Secret” WhatsApp Features

1 – Spend less internet

If you use mobile data to access the application, be aware that there is a function that saves consumption. The “data saving mode” is available in the tool settings, in the “Storage and Data” menu, “Network usage” option. You can disable automatic downloads and set them to only occur when the device is connected to Wi-Fi.

2 – Messages that self-destruct

This feature makes messages you send automatically self-destruct. In the “Privacy” menu, you can choose the time they will be available to your contact: 24 hours, 7 days or 90 days. To turn off temporary messages, just click on the “Disabled” option.

3 – Invitation to groups

Being added to groups without notice is a real nightmare. To prevent this from happening, select which contacts are authorized to add you to new groups. In the “Privacy” menu, tap on Groups” and choose between “All”, “My Contacts” and “My Contacts except…”.

4 – Send messages without pressing “Enter”

Those who make a few mistakes in typing and want to send messages faster can send messages on WhatsApp without having to press the “Enter” key. Go into the app’s settings, choose the “Conversations” option and uncheck the “Send with Enter” key.

5 – Adjust group call screen

When you are in a group call and you want to enlarge the screen of one of the contacts, just press and hold it for a few seconds. If you want to go back to normal and remove the highlight, hold it again for a few more seconds.

6 – Send video without audio

You know when you’ve recorded a spectacular video, but the audio is terrible? If the media was recorded directly in the conversation, it is possible to send it without any sound. Just click on the speaker icon below the video track, check if a dash appears indicating it’s off, and send.