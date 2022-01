Central Bank Employees Union stated that some services may be suspended or interrupted by the servers’ stoppage.| Photo: Marcello Casal Jr/Agência Brasil

The demonstration of the Central Bank (BC) servers began on the morning of this Tuesday (18) and may impact part of the activities of the municipality. This is the first of three stoppages planned to claim salary readjustments for public servants. They demand an increase of up to 28.15% in salaries from the government. The dissatisfaction of the civil service began after the budget of R$ 1.7 billion was reserved just for the readjustment of federal police officers.

This Tuesday, the National Union of Central Bank Employees (Sinal) expects the mobilization to count on the adhesion of more than 50% of the total number of BC employees. According to the union, essential services will be maintained, but there may be suspension or interruption in service to the public, distribution of circulating media, provision of information to the financial system, maintenance of the institution’s computer and access by banks to some information systems.

“We are aware that the agenda will extend in time until April and that the government is playing with this to, in the end, privilege the police”, said the president of the National Association of Analysts of the Central Bank of Brazil (ANBCB), Henrique Seganfredo, to the Economic value. The union should meet again in January with the president of BC, Roberto Campos Neto, to discuss the demands of the servers. If negotiations do not go ahead, the union will debate whether the category will go on strike indefinitely.