Acting Prime Minister of Afghanistan Calls for Official Recognition of Taliban Administration | World

Acting Prime Minister of Afghanistan, Mullah Hasan Akhund, called on Wednesday (19) that international governments officially recognize the Taliban administration in the country. The request was made during a press conference in Kabul.

“I urge all governments, especially Islamic countries, to start recognizing,” said Akhund, in his first major public appearance since taking office in September 2021.

Foreign powers have been reluctant to recognize the Taliban government, which took over Afghanistan in August, while US-led Western nations froze billions of dollars in Afghan banking assets and cut off development funding.

Akhund and other Taliban government officials made a plea at the press conference, also attended by United Nations officials, for a loosening of cash restrictions in the country, blaming its growing economic crisis on the freezing of funds.

“Short-term aid is not the solution; we must try to find a way to fundamentally solve the problems,” he said.

The international community has increased humanitarian aid, designed to meet urgent needs and largely bypass official channels. But as the country grapples with a cash crunch and a deteriorating economy, millions of people have plunged into poverty.

The UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, Deborah Lyons, also spoke. She said that Afghanistan’s economic crisis is a serious problem that needs to be addressed by all countries.

“The United Nations is working to revitalize Afghanistan’s economy and fundamentally solve Afghanistan’s economic problems,” she said.

Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said the Taliban government is seeking economic ties with the international community.