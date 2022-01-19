Activision Blizzard and Microsoft: After Record Purchase, Meet Biggest Acquisitions in the Games Industry | games

Prior to Tuesday’s announcement, another purchase had broken the game industry’s world record for acquisitions. On January 11th, Take-Two Interactive announced the purchase of Zynga for $12.7 billion.

The size of 2022 purchases caps the growth of mergers and acquisitions in the games market in recent years. In the first half of 2021 alone, the value of transactions between companies in the sector exceeded the entirety of 2020.

In 2021 alone, five billion-dollar acquisitions made the list of the biggest game purchases of all time:

Moonton by ByteDance – $4 billion

Glu Mobile by Electronic Arts – $2.4 billion

Playdemic by Electronic Arts – $1.4 billion

Gearbox Software by Embracer Group – $1.3 billion

Sumo Group by Tencent – $1.27 billion

The gaming industry for mobile phones and other mobile devices is expected to reach a $116.4 billion market by 2024, growing at 11.2% per year between 2019 and 2024, according to Newzoo, a game market research company.

See below for the largest transactions in this market.

Microsoft announced this Tuesday (18) that it will buy Activision Blizzard, one of the largest game companies in the world, for US$ 68.7 billion, about R$ 379 billion. With this value, it becomes the largest acquisition in the gaming market.

When the deal closes, Microsoft will become the third largest gaming company by bringing together the Xbox platform and studios and Activision’s portfolio, which includes games like “Call of Duty”, “Overwatch”, “Warcraft”, “Candy Crush” and the Tony Hawk franchise.

Currently, Activision Blizzard has nearly 400 million monthly active players in 190 countries and franchises worth billions of dollars.

2. Take-Two Interactive and Zynga – $11 billion

On January 11, Take-Two Interactive, which owns the games “Grand Theft Auto”, “Red Dead Redemption” and “NBA 2K”, announced the purchase of Zynga, a producer of “FarmVille”, “CSR Racing”, “Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells” and “Zynga Poker” for $11 billion. Including the premium paid to shareholders, the acquisition is worth $12.7 billion.

“It’s a bombastic deal … Zynga has long been on the list of potential takeover targets in the video game industry,” said Serkan Toto, chief executive of video game consultancy Kantan Games.

“Take-Two looked at the industry map and said ‘we basically don’t have anything here.’ So many people expected Take-Two to make a big deal in the mobile space to bridge this gap with competitors like Electronic Arts, for example,” the president said.

3. Tencent and Supercell – $8.6 billion

Tencent, which owns the WeChat messaging and social network app, has become the owner of Supercell, the game’s producer. “Clash of clans” in 2016 by 8.6 billion. The Chinese acquired the stake that Japanese bank SoftBank and other companies owned in the producer.

Among Supercell’s games, four have already grossed over $1 billion: “Clash of Clans”, “Clash Royale”, “Hay Day” and “Brawl Stars”.

4. Microsoft and Bethesda – $7.5 billion

In September 2020, Microsoft announced the purchase of ZeniMax Media, the company that owns game developer Bethesda Softworks. for $7.5 billion dollars, about R$ 40 billion.

With the transaction, Bethesda franchises such as “The Elder Scrolls”, “Fallout”, “Doom”, “Quake“, “Wolfenstein” and “Dishonored” joined Microsoft’s gaming division and strengthened Xbox’s gaming offering.

In late 2015, Activision Blizzard purchased King Digital Entertainment, the producer of the Candy Crush Saga game, for $5.9 billion, with the aim of strengthening its mobile game portfolio.

King was one of the biggest producers in the mobile game segment, with more than 200 titles. At the time, the transaction placed Activision as a global leader in interactive entertainment across all mobile, console and PC platforms, the company said.

