Activision Blizzard and Xbox, Monopoly Risk? Legal expert opinions

The acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft and Xbox is destined to make noise for a long time, due not only to the surprise effect and the amount spent, but also to the implications that this operation could have in the gaming world.

The House of Call of Duty will in fact represent a very important arrow in the bow of Xbox consoles, being one of the most important publishers of the entire industry.

The staggering amount spent by the Redmond home, close to $70 billion, has not gone unnoticed by fans and insiders, who have repeatedly wondered whether this move might not represent a potential violation of antitrust laws designed to prevent the implementation of a monopoly.

In reality, Microsoft and Activision Blizzard would have nothing to worry about: Gamma Law expert David Hoppe (via IGN.com) is convinced.

The specialist explains in fact that this market operation is what in the jargon is defined as a “vertical operation”, that is, a situation that occurs when a content distributor, in this case Microsoft with its Xbox consoles, acquires a manufacturer like Activision Blizzard or, more recently, Bethesda, another giant for which the house of Redmond had no legal problems.

Of course, Hoppe is more than aware that this is the “biggest transaction ever in the history of the gaming industry,” but he also reiterates that US courts are generally unwilling to apply antitrust laws to vertical takeovers, since they are not considered to be a direct competitive acquisition.

An objection could be raised regarding the fact that Xbox also produces games and that the acquisition of the Call of Duty house could therefore fall under the more traditional “horizontal acquisitions”, but the jurist also explained why this should not happen.

“It is quite difficult to apply the principles of legal competition when the ‘products’ are creative works like video games, each of which is supposedly unique and, consequently, is not in direct competition. It would be pretty ridiculous at this point to try to file an antitrust case on the basis that the acquisition would result in fewer choices for consumers, for example in the shooter category.’

In short, in David Hoppe’s opinion, the agreement should be finalized without too many problems, despite being undoubtedly an operation destined to make the experts discuss for a long time.

To help with the operation, there is also Microsoft’s already stated willingness not to cut off PlayStation users for certain games: not all Activision Blizzard IPs could therefore become exclusive.

Can the operation be blocked?

As MarketWatch reports, it is currently not 100% certain that Microsoft will be able to complete the acquisition of Activision Blizzard. According to analysts at Cowen, Microsoft’s acquisition of IPs for blockbuster games such as Call of Duty and Overwatch would allow the Redmond giant to benefit its platforms and instead exclude consoles where such games are popular, especially PlayStation consoles.

“Once again, Microsoft, one of the biggest tech companies, is blatantly gobbling up a competitor to try to bolster its market position,” said competition policy attorney Alex Harman. “In no way should the Federal Trade Commission and the US Department of Justice allow this merger to proceed. If Microsoft wants to bet on the metaverse, it must invest in new technologies, not devour a competitor.”

Another person who commented on this, despite not being a lawyer but a journalist, was Jez Corden from Windows Central:

For people asking me about the regulators involved in the Activision takeover, even with Activision, Xbox is still third in gaming revenue behind Sony and Tencent. When have you heard of regulators trying to stop a company from being third?

For people asking me about regulators being involved in the Activision acquisition, even with Activision, Xbox is still third for gaming revenue behind Sony and Tencent. When have you ever heard of regulators trying to stop a company from being third? — Jez (@JezCorden) January 18, 2022

Jez’s argument is simple and clear, Microsoft in the gaming world will still rank third in revenue behind Sony and Tecent. So it is possible that more large acquisitions are possible. Stay tuned.

Despite comments from Cowen analysts, the rest are pretty sure, including Microsoft itself, that the acquisition will be approved. What is certain is that Xbox Game Pass subscribers will soon rejoice: the house of Redmond has already announced that it wants to add as many Activision Blizzard games as possible.