Activision Blizzard purchase is the biggest in gaming history; see top 10 | esports

Microsoft’s $68.7 billion purchase of Activision Blizzard, announced on Tuesday, will be the biggest acquisition in the history of the video game industry, when completed. The price of the deal is 440% higher than the acquisition of Zynga by Take-Two Interactive for US$ 12.7 billion, which, until today, was the highest value transaction and which, as of now, passes to be the second most expensive.

Among the ten biggest acquisitions in the history of games, in a list that can be seen below, are three Microsoft transactions. In addition to the recently announced agreement with Activision Blizzard, there are purchases of ZeniMax Media, owner of Bethesda, for US$ 8.1 billion and of Sweden’s Mojang for US$ 2.5 billion.

Activision Blizzard itself, which will change command, is in the top 10 of acquisitions, with the purchase of King, the creator of “Candy Crush”, for US$ 5.9 billion.

Activision Blizzard is a gaming giant, owner of successful franchises such as “Call of Duty”, “Crash Bandicoot”, “Tony Hawk’s”, “Diablo”, “Warcraft”, “Overwatch” and “Starcraft”.

Microsoft has increasingly invested in the video game industry and, with the latest acquisition, the expectation is that Activision Blizzard games will become part of Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft’s subscription service that already has an extensive catalog.

As the deal still needs approval from regulatory authorities around the world, the transaction is not expected to close until 2023.

Check out the top 10 of the biggest purchases in the gaming market: