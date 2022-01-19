Activision Blizzard would have ‘hidden’ layoffs of dozens of people

Activision Blizzard would have “hidden” the firing of more than three dozen people and disciplinary sanctions to more than 40 employees, in relation to the allegations of sexual abuse that the company is suffering. The information was released yesterday (17) by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

Acquired this Tuesday (18) by Microsoft for almost US$ 70 billion, in an acquisition that still depends on approvals from legal bodies, Activision Blizzard is also in the headlines with bad news.

According to WSJ, the layoffs and punishments were hushed up by the developer/publisher’s own CEO, Bobby Kotick, who would not like the details of the case to be made public. Despite the controversies, the owner of Xbox guaranteed that Kotick remains in office (unknown for how long).

Hundreds of company employees protested calling for effective measures against abuse last year.

The report obtained by WSJ also reveals that over 700 internal complaints have been filed at Activision Blizzard in recent years regarding worker misconduct.

What does the company say?

In an official response, Helaine Klasky, a spokeswoman for Activision Blizzard, confirmed that 37 people had been laid off in recent months and that another 44 received internal punishment. Klasky said the figure of 700 complaints is “inaccurate” and that the overall balance actually contains many minor employee complaints and only a small amount is related to more serious matters.

The spokeswoman also said that Kotick has never tried to hide information about the layoffs, as Activision Blizzard’s intention is to ensure that “accurate data and analysis to share.”

Microsoft in history

With Microsoft’s multimillion-dollar acquisition of Activision Blizzard, which was the biggest transaction in the history of the video game industry, some doubts arise. One is how the tech giant will handle the amount of serious abuse cases surrounding its new subsidiary.

In a statement, Microsoft president Satya Nadella went so far as to say that both Activision Blizzard and Bobby Kotick are committed to “real cultural change”.