Actor Gaspard Ulliel dies aged 37 after skiing accident in France

Gaspard Ulliel in Hannibal – The Origin of Evil, 2007 (photo: Disclosure)

French actor Gaspard Ulliel, 37, died this Wednesday (19/1) after a serious skiing accident that occurred this Tuesday (18th) in a resort in Sabia, France. The information was confirmed by the artist’s agent AFP. The investigation into the accident points out that Ulliel was the victim of a collision with another skier at an intersection between two slopes.

After the accident, he was hospitalized in Grenoble in serious condition. With head trauma, he underwent surgery on Wednesday, but did not survive. The other skier was not hospitalized.

Gaspard Ulliel won the Csar de Ator Revelao in 2005 for the film Eterno Amor, by Jean-Pierre Jeunet. In 2007, he played serial killer Hannibal Lecter in Hannibal: The Origin of Evil, his first leading role in an English-language film.

The son of two designers, he played Yves Saint-Laurent in the 2014 biopic directed by Bertrand Bonello. In 2017, he won the Csar for Best Actor for Just the End of the World, directed by Xavier Dolan.

Emerging in more commercial productions, he will be in the Marvel series Moon Knight, starring Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke, which won the first trailer earlier this week. The production premieres in March at Disney%2b.