Actor Gaspard Ulliel dies at 37

Gaspard Ulliel, star of the upcoming Marvel series “Moon Knight”, died today after a serious skiing accident. The information is from Deadline and the AFP agency.

The actor plays the character Midnight Man, the Midnight Man. On Monday night (17), Marvel published the first trailer for the production with Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke, scheduled to premiere on March 30.

He was hospitalized yesterday after sustaining a head injury. He was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Grenoble, France, after a collision on the slopes of the Savoie region.

Bertrand Bonello, Gaspard Ulliel and Lea Seydoux at the premiere of the film “Saint Laurent” in 2014 Image: Reuters

Family members confirmed to the website that he did not survive the injury from the accident.

Variety reported that Gaspard collided with another skier at an intersection between two slopes and suffered severe brain trauma.

According to Deadline, other cases of assistance were made by the police in the region of the accident with Gaspard due to ice and snow on the slopes.

Gaspard was born in 1984 and even acted as a teenager in the series “Mission protection rapprochée”. Another job was to play Hannibal Lecter in “Hannibal: The Origin of Evil” in 2007.

The first performance would have been at the age of 11, according to the newspaper France 24, which defined him as one of the main names of the generation of actors in France,

He won the César award, the most important in French cinema, in 2005 with “A Very Long Engagement” and in 2017 — the latter as best actor in Xavier Dolan’s “It’s Only the End of the World”. first prize, he was nominated in 2003 and 2004.

French finance minister Bruno read Maire, mourned his death on social media.

“French cinema loses a great talent, full of charm and energy,” he wrote.

As a model, Gaspard even appeared in a Chanel campaign for an aftershave lotion.

The actor leaves a six-year-old son with French model and singer Gaëlle Pietri.