Actor played Hannibal Lecter and was attacked by dog

French cinema on Wednesday mourns the death of Gaspard Ulliel, a 37-year-old actor who suffered a serious skiing accident last Tuesday on the slopes of the Savoie region in eastern France. According to reports, he hit his head and was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Grenoble, but he succumbed to his injuries.

Gaspard was born on November 25, 1984, in Boulogne-Billancourt, a suburb of Paris, France. He was the son of Christine, a fashion show producer, and Serge Ulliel, a fashion designer.

When the actor was just six years old, he was attacked by a Doberman dog when he tried to ride the dog as if it were a horse. The result of the attack was a scar on his left cheek. In an interview, he even said that the brand improved his skills as an actor “because she looks like a dimple”.

When older, he studied Cinema at the University of Saint-Denis.

Actor Gaspard Ulliel Image: Corbis via Getty Images

Career

His first work was in the French miniseries “Une Femme En Blanc” and was also in “Mission Protection Rapprochee”. So he went to study at the Cours Florent acting school, where he was discovered by director André Téchiné.

He landed a role in the feature “The Pact of Wolves” in 2001, and it was his first film work. Afterwards, he was called by Michel Blanc to be in the cast of “Kiss Who You Want”.

In 2007, he was in his first English-language film, when he played Hannibal Lecter in “Hannibal: Origin of Evil”. In addition, he played fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent in the biopic “Saint Laurent”, another very remarkable role in his career.

His work was highly awarded, with two César awards, the most important in French cinema. The first was in 2004, when he starred in “Eterno Amor”, and the second in 2017, with “É só o Fim do Mundo”.

As a model, Gaspard came to print a Chanel campaign for the perfume Bleu de Chanel and was also the face of the Longchamp brand, alongside Kate Moss.

Gaspard Ulliel was a poster boy for French brands Image: Reproduction

Personal life

gaspard Ulliel dated French actress Cécile Cassel, sister of Vincent Cassel, from 2005 to 2007. Afterwards, he had a relationship with model Charlotte Casiraghi.

Since 2013, the actor has been in a relationship with French model and singer Gaëlle Pietri. On November 9, 2015, it was announced that the couple were expecting their first child together, who was born in February 2016.

moon knight

The actor’s next work to be released is in the Marvel series “Moon Knight” starring Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke.

The actor plays the character Midnight Man, the Midnight Man. On Monday night (17), Marvel published the first trailer for the production, with a premiere scheduled for March 30.