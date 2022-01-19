After a reporter gave an opinion on BBB 22, Globo highlights guidelines for journalists

Globo journalists who appear in the video were instructed not to give an opinion on social networks about the participants of BBB 22. The request is being made verbally by the bosses.

The information was originally posted by columnist Leo Dias on the Metrópoles website and confirmed by Mauricio Stycer from UOL. Globo journalists will not be able to praise or criticize the participants in the reality show

The order came shortly after an intervention by director Boninho on Twitter, in response to journalist Rodrigo Carvalho, who is a correspondent in London.

Last Friday, the 14th, the day of the announcement of the participants, Carvalho, made a statement against Lais, who is a doctor and said to have acted on the front line against covid. “It’s the least”, he provoked, saying he was “Fora Laís”.

Then, after the participant Slovenian announcement, the journalist wrote: “Preparing the ‘Meet Slovenia’ agenda suggestion for Sunday’s Show of Life”. That’s when Boninho answered the professional: “Hey Rodrigo, get real and stop chasing clicks! You do not need that!”.

In 2018, in updating Grupo Globo’s guidelines on the use of social networks by its employees, the company said: “And when that person is a journalist, their public activity ends up related to the vehicle they work for. If such activity tarnishes its reputation for exemption, it will also tarnish the reputation of the vehicle.”

The text also says: “In their performance on social networks, journalists must avoid anything that compromises the perception that Grupo Globo is exempt. For this reason, on social media, these journalists must refrain from expressing political opinions, promoting and supporting parties and candidacies, defending ideologies and taking sides on controversial and controversial issues that are being covered journalistically by Grupo Globo.”

