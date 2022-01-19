After becoming a meme on the web, Luana Piovani is disputed by brands

After becoming a meme on the web by posting a video doubting information in this column about the participation of her ex, Pedro Scooby, at BBB22, Luana Piovani started to reap the laurels of the popularity conquered among internet users. Ironic even at the opening of the premiere episode of the reality TV Globo, the actress now does not stop receiving proposals from brands to star in advertising campaigns. In conversation with the LeoDias column, she says that, so far, twelve contractors have contacted her.

“I confirm to you that the whole world is making commercial proposals to me. We have hotels, we have beer, a bank, beauty lines. So, we have a list from A to Z. Only the Lactopurga that hasn’t appeared yet. But it’s from food to medicine for the campaign. It has a list of 12 companies,” Luana told the column.

Luana Piovani was married and has three children with Pedro Scooby, who is on BBB22. Who doesn’t remember the phrase: “Leo Dias called me here to find out if Pedro is going to BBB. Hi? He would tell me, right? I’d rather trust the father of my children than Leo. A vote of confidence for the father of my children”, said the blonde, days before seeing the surfer take up residence in the most guarded house in Brazil.

