After being joked at BBB22, Luana Piovani responds to Schmidt’s “kiss”

posted on 01/18/2022 15:04



Luana did not run away from the joke and gave an answer – (Credit: Reproduction/Instagram/@luapio)

While social networks stopped to follow the premiere of Big Brother Brazil 22 on Monday night (1/17), one of the most talked about subjects of the new edition of the program was far from the “most watched house in the country”: Luana Piovani. The actress was the target of a joke made by the presenter, Tadeu Schmidt during the program. This Tuesday (1/18), as usual, Luana didn’t run away from the lane and soon responded to Schmidt’s “kiss”.

For those who, like Luana, missed the premiere event of BBB22, it is worth remembering that the program showed two videos that the actress published in the stories. In the first, she talked about the doubt regarding the entry of the ex, Pedro Scooby, in the program, and the second with Luana denying that she would accompany the reality.

After the VT, in the live presentation, Schmidt joked: “Kiss to you, Luana, I know you’re watching. Or aren’t you watching? Now I don’t know anymore”.

Also through the stories, Luana ironically responded to the joke. The actress reinforced that she did not watch the program, but that she was informed of the special mention. “So, guys, I was sleeping, because we were eating and drinking, but I got your kiss, Tadeu Schmidt. My friends told me, because I was sleeping, smack in a nightshirt, but I got it.”

Soon after, Luana continued: “I’m grooving! I’m silly that they talked about me there on the program. Aê, Tadeu: I received the kiss! How nice! And I’m here returning it to you”.