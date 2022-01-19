After controversy over slavery, Natália gains attention from Sérgio Camargo

Sérgio Camargo, president of the Palmares Cultural Foundation, said this Tuesday, 18th, that Natália Deodato, participant of BBB 22, should be proud to be compared to him. When talking about slavery in the program, the Minas Gerais woman said that black people were enslaved because they were more efficient and stronger: “Why did we come as slaves? Because we were good at what we did.”

The repercussion of Natália’s statement generated several criticisms, from internet users to TV presenters. However, the participant also received support, to a lesser extent, from people like Sérgio Camargo, who always makes statements full of misinformation.

“Few blacks can be compared to me. I am the black person who most denounces the fallacies, scoundrels and lies of the racialist left in Brazil. The Negro who is compared to me should be proud. It is a certificate of freedom!”, Camargo wrote.

The racial debate started during Natália Deodato’s conversation with other reality prisoners. Among them were Tiago Abravanel, Pedro Scooby, Vyni and Luciano.

“I am black, there really is a history that we came as slaves. Why? Because we were strong. Why did we come as a slave? Because we were good at what we did. If I put someone else to do that [trabalho escravo], I wouldn’t be able to”, said the model.

Before the program started, Natália had already raised public dislike for following Jair Bolsonaro (PL) on social media – administrators unfollowed the president as quickly as possible.

Netizens also managed to print a publication from Minas Gerais about the “Day of Black Consciousness”, in which she made a speech similar to that of Regina Duarte, Bolsonaro’s former minister, when defending that the name of the holiday be changed to “Day of Consciousness”. human”.

Few black people can be compared to me. I am the black person who most denounces the fallacies, scoundrels and lies of the racialist left in Brazil. The Negro who is compared to me should be proud. It’s a certificate of freedom! pic.twitter.com/TXBA2wOktJ — Sérgio Camargo (@sergioright1) January 18, 2022

