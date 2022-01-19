After Fabio’s departure, Cruzeiro plans to terminate with two more players | cruise

Last week, goalkeeper Fábio’s spell at Cruzeiro came to an end. For many, the greatest idol in the club’s history, the archer added 18 seasons for the team, one in 2000 and another 17, in his second spell, from 2005 until now.

And according to journalist Victor Martins, from UOL, another who can also leave the celestial team is midfielder Henrique, who, at 36, has not played an official match for the team since October 2020.

However, it seems that the ‘new board’ does not intend to go around, since just this week, the contract of Paraguayan Raúl Cáceres was terminated, and according to the press, he is close to agreeing two more “dismissals”.

Cruzeiro should release two more players

According to the profile @saimon_man, a journalist who covers Cruzeiro news, the celestial club has negotiations well underway to define the departures of Alan Ruschel and Laércio, who, according to the source, are not in the team’s plans.

Ruschel played only six matches for Cruzeiro and was loaned to América Mineiro, without ever having ‘success’ in the celestial team. Already striker Laércio, who was on loan at Paysandu, also never fell in the graces of the fans, being questioned by the fans.