After Flamengo, another Brazilian club makes a poll for Soteldo

Atlético-MG is looking for reinforcements to meet the requests of coach Antonio Mohamed. This Tuesday, the club sought information about the situation of striker Yeferson Soteldo, who is negotiating his departure from Toronto FC, from Canada.

The board of the Minas Gerais club contacted businessman Fernando Felicevich in order to present an offer to the striker. However, Galo learned that for the return to Brazilian football the player does not give up millionaire figures.

Rodrigo Caetano, executive director of football, has already learned about the conditions desired by Soteldo to close with Atlético Mineiro. At first, the player wants a salary of US$ 215 thousand (R$ 1.2 million, at the current price) per month, gloves of US$ 360 thousand (R$ 2 million) for signing a contract.

In addition, Yeferson Soteldo that “robust” bonuses for games played, goals scored and titles won over the course of the engagement. And a bond with Atlético-MG valid until December 2025.

Galo did not formalize the proposal due to parameters considered outside the financial reality of the South American market. The club, in other words, will not enter an auction to sign him.

Even with interest in the athlete, Atlético Mineiro was informed that Rubro-Negro and Cruz Azul also have the desire to hire the striker, and these competitors present offers with values ​​close to what Soteldo wants.

People close to the athlete say that if the Minas Gerais club is not willing to put money on the table, he will hardly wear the Atletico shirt in 2022.

Soteldo passes at Toronto FC

Yeferson Soteldo started in 19 of Toronto FC’s 41 games, adding to his appearances in the Concacaf Champions League, Major League Soccer and the Canadian Championship. In the meantime, he scored four goals and totaled 1841 minutes played.

The player’s last official match was in Toronto FC’s 1-0 loss to CF Montreal on November 21 for the Canadian Championship. At the time, it was used only 12 minutes by French coach Wilfred Nancy.