After missing another day of training at Atlético-MG, Savarino is expected to arrive in BH this Tuesday | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG performs the 2022 pre-season with only three absences on the second day. The attacking midfielder Savarino, the defender Micael (Covid-19) and the midfielder Rubens. In the case of the Venezuelan, he still had difficulties flying to Belo Horizonte, but is expected on Tuesday night to train on Wednesday.

The Rooster does a full-time training period before the debut of the new season (morning and afternoon). Coach Antonio Mohamed’s working group continues to undergo physical examinations and field work without the ball. Michael was the only one who tested positive for Covid. As midfielder Rubens was in the same car as the defender, he is preventively out until he tests negative again.

Jefferson Savarino training at Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG

Savarino is already familiar with the difficulties of air travel when he is in his country, also because of the health protocol in times of a pandemic. He usually has barriers when he plays in the Qualifiers. Depending on his arrival time in Belo Horizonte this Tuesday, there are chances that he will be absent again in the Wednesday morning training, and only meet his teammates again in the afternoon.

Galo debuts this year against Villa Nova, in Nova Lima, on January 26, in the first round of the 2022 Campeonato Mineiro. season.

For now, El Turco will have a cast of 35 names, with the three announced reinforcements – Godín, Ademir and Fábio Gomes – in addition to four players from the base – Gabriel Delfim, Rubens, Felipe Felício and Luiz Filipe. This Wednesday, Galo resumes the virtual press conferences, with the following schedule:

Wednesday – 3pm

Guilherme Castilho and Vitor Mendes Thursday – 3pm

Felipe Felicio and Luiz Filipe Friday – 3pm

ademir Saturday – 11:30 am

Fábio Gomes