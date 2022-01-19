After twelve hours, Laís and Bárbara win the race and are immune

Collaboration for Splash, in São Paulo

01/19/2022 11:50 amupdated on 01/19/2022 12:30 pm

The first wall of BBB 22 (TV Globo) will not feature Laís and Bárbara. After more than 12 hours of dispute, the sisters won the resistance test that was worth immunity and started last night in the live show. They came out champions after Lucas and Luciano were eliminated by knocking down the cubes.

barbara and lais - Reproduction/Globoplay - Reproduction/Globoplay

BBB 22: Bárbara and Laís win the resistance test and are immune

Image: Reproduction/Globoplay

Directed only to popcorn, the competition had the dynamics of balancing four cubes until the sound of a bell, which started the circuit again. The first pair eliminated was Slovenia and Jessilane, followed by Eliezer and Rodrigo.

The competition, which started around 11:30 pm yesterday, gives immunity to the winning duo and 10 thousand reais in purchases at the retailer that advertises the program.

BBB 22: Who is the most hated participant in the edition of the global reality?

4.63%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

1.16%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

1.09%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

0.40%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

0.92%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

1.34%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

4.63%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

1.07%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

1.11%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

2.08%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

2.16%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

2.47%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

0.53%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

61.75%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

4.57%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

0.32%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

2.00%

Playback / Playplus

0.85%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

1.72%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

5.18%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

Total of 10164 wishes

The UOL vote has no scientific character or influence on the result of the TV Globo program

