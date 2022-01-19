After twelve hours, Laís and Bárbara win the race and are immune

The first wall of BBB 22 (TV Globo) will not feature Laís and Bárbara. After more than 12 hours of dispute, the sisters won the resistance test that was worth immunity and started last night in the live show. They came out champions after Lucas and Luciano were eliminated by knocking down the cubes.
Directed only to popcorn, the competition had the dynamics of balancing four cubes until the sound of a bell, which started the circuit again. The first pair eliminated was Slovenia and Jessilane, followed by Eliezer and Rodrigo.
The competition, which started around 11:30 pm yesterday, gives immunity to the winning duo and 10 thousand reais in purchases at the retailer that advertises the program.
