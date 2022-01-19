again, DF records transmission rate record in 2022

posted on 01/18/2022 22:25 / updated on 01/18/2022 22:31



(credit: DIPTENDU DUTTA/AFP)

The Federal District had, this Tuesday (1/18), another record for the transmission rate of the new coronavirus in 2022. The indicator stood at 2.31. In addition to revealing the progress of the pandemic, the result demonstrates that each group of 100 infected people is capable of transmitting the virus to another 231 individuals.

The highest number verified since the beginning of the pandemic was 2.61, recorded on March 25, 2020. Last year, the highest value occurred on March 5 (1.42).

Regarding the moving average of deaths in the last seven days, the DF had the first high of 2022, with an increase of 25% compared to what was verified two weeks earlier. The Health Department (SES-DF) confirmed four more deaths caused by the disease, which occurred between January 2 and this Monday (1/17), which brought the total number of victims to 11,100.

In relation to cases, the indicator rose by 916%. With 4,780 new cases confirmed in the daily epidemiological bulletin of the ministry, the federal capital has 551,600 positive diagnoses and infections caused by the new coronavirus.

Faced with the increase in cases, the local Executive announced another restrictive measure. Governor Ibaneis Rocha (MDB) said on Monday (1/17) that the Government of the Federal District (GDF) will issue a decree to suspend the use of dance floors. “These are small adjustments. (…) They are preparing the decree”, he told the mail.