Agrolend, the first rural finance company, wants to reap a portfolio of R$ 1 billion | startups

Mounted on the tractor, an almost 80-year-old man lifts his hat and clicks. In a few seconds, the images taken from the cell phone are proof of life and the grain producer in western Paraná can now submit the credit application on the Agrolend application. The approval comes out in a few minutes and, in up to two days, the working capital is in the account.

When brothers André and Alan Glezer started to set up Agrolend, a fintech dedicated to granting credit for working capital for Brazilian agriculture, they were still afraid if the idea would overcome the analog barrier that characterizes the corners of Brazil. “Our client is not urban. It is the guy with 60, 70 years old, very far from the capitals. It was a doubt if he would go through the digital process, but the model has been working very well with them”, says André, the CEO of Agrolend.

The startup was born with seasoned partners and filled with expectations. Even before granting the first loans in the pilot phase, Agrolend had already raised a seed of BRL 9 million with Continental Grain and the managers SP Ventures, Barn and Provence Capital.

In less than a year, the model proved itself and it was time to speed up the machines. To gain scale, the fintech has just raised US$ 14 million (equivalent to R$ 80 million) in a series A round led by Valor Capital, the manager created by diplomat Clifford Sobel. Investors who entered the seed also followed, as well as the Conde family, heir to the founder of the former bank BCN.

With an eye on a market of hundreds of billions that continues to grow fast, but which must face a fiscal space limited to the expansion of public credit — the Safra Plan is a colossus of R$ 251 billion — Agrolend envisions reaching a portfolio of R$ 1 billion in two years, serving more than 4 thousand customers.

Currently, the fintech portfolio totals BRL 40 million, with a base of 220 customers and an average ticket of BRL 200,000 per transaction. Since exiting the pilot phase, Agrolend has been doubling in size every month, but needed to diversify — and make cheaper — funding sources to gain more traction.

As in every Direct Credit Society (SCD), the startup cannot leverage itself. To grant the loans, Agrolend raised a FIDC of R$ 40 million, with the participation of well-known managers, such as Itaú Asset, Verde and Augme.

The founding partners of Agrolend: Carlos Fagundes, Valéria Bonadio, Alan Glezer, Leopoldo Vettor and Andre Glezer

The idea is to take advantage of investors’ funds to raise more funds. “The crowd put little money close to capacity. We’re probably going to issue new FIDCs in 45 to 60 days,” says Alan Glezer, the CFO of Agrolend.

In the coming weeks, the fintech must also send the Central Bank the request to get an upgrade in the operating license, transforming itself into a financial one – how Nubank, Mercado Crédito and the verticals of financial services of retailers work. Then you will be able to leverage.

The idea is to obtain the license in time to take advantage of the 2022/23 harvest, which officially begins in September, explains Valéria Bonadio, co-founder responsible for compliance at Agrolend. If all goes well, it will be the first agtech in the country to obtain a license to act as a finance company. In the sector, the startup had already been the pioneer SCD.

As a financier, Agrolend will capture LCAs with investment platforms. “A 5x leverage in a financial is pretty low for the model”, says Alan, stressing the potential represented by the license. “We will be ready to disburse R$ 400 million, R$ 500 million in the next harvest”.

Capturing LCAs will also bring capital cost advantages to fintech. By offering income tax exemption to individual investors, Agrolend calculates that it will be able to raise funds at the cost of CDI, a cheaper funding than FIDCs, which generally cost CDI + 5%.

“If we borrow at 18% per year and borrow at 10%, 11%, the spread of the operation is great”, says the CFO. In the competition with the agrochemical multinationals and resellers that also finance the farmers, Agrolend claims to be competitive. By the latest estimates, chemists charge close to between 1.7% or 1.8% per month, while fintech will work with 1.4%.

To originate credit in the field, Agrolend forms partnerships with agricultural machinery dealerships and input resellers. The model is similar to that of Terra Magna, a startup that marked Softbank’s recent debut in agtechs.

With an operating strategy spread across the country and diversified by agricultural culture — a way to mitigate climate and commodity risks — Agrolend is still focused on credit for working capital, but in the future it may enter credit for investments and rural insurance.