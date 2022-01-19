Airlines cancel or change flights to the US due to uncertainties with 5G – Economy

Airlines around the world – including Brazil – rushed this Wednesday, 19, to cancel or change flights to the United States due to an ongoing dispute over the release of the 5G near American airports. Companies have been warned that the issue appears to especially affect the Boeing 777, a long-range, wide-body aircraft used by carriers around the world.

THE Latam said that he had to withdraw his Boeing 777, with capacity for 410 passengers, from some scheduled flights between Brazil and the United States. Instead, the company will use the Boeing 787, which holds 300 passengers, on the route Guarulhos-Miami it’s the Boeing 767, with a capacity of 221 people, on the route Guarulhos-New York. “Latam regrets this situation that is totally beyond its control and is making every effort to communicate daily to everyone as far in advance as possible,” he said in a statement.

According to the company, a total of four flights should be affected by the change. They are the flights LA8190 (Guarulhos-Miami) and LA8180 (Guarulhos-New York), scheduled for January 18, and LA8191 (Miami-Guarulhos) and LA8181 (New York-Guarulhos), scheduled for this Wednesday. As a result, some passengers had to be accommodated on flights scheduled for other dates.

THE Embraer stated that this is a problem that “applies only to operations on US territory”. “Embraer has been following the discussions on the possible impacts of 5G technology on aviation, has continuously collaborated with the competent aeronautical authorities and guided its operators to ensure the highest degree of safety for the operation of Embraer aircraft in this scenario,” he said in a statement. The Brazilian manufacturer added that it is in “continuous cooperation with Anatel“, regulatory agency of the telecommunications sector in Brazil.

Cancellations occur even after mobile operators ATT and verizon agree to delay the new mobile phone service near some US airports, planned for this week. THE Federal Aviation Administration (FAA, the American ANAC) has cleared several aircraft to fly at airports with the 5G signal, but the Boeing 777 is not on the list.

The FAA fears that 5G’s C-band range could interfere with radio altimeters, which are devices that measure the height of planes above the ground and help pilots land in low visibility. The administration will allow planes with accurate altimeters to continue operating, but those with older equipment are prohibited from landing in low-visibility conditions.

Similar mobile networks have been rolled out in dozens of other countries – sometimes with concessions such as reducing the power of networks near airports, as France has done. But in the US, the issue has pitted the FAA and airlines against the Federal Communications Commission and telecommunications companies. AT&T and Verizon said their equipment will not interfere with the planes’ electronics, but FAA officials saw a potential problem, and the telecommunications companies agreed to delay the installation while the issue is resolved.

wanted, the Goal said that it is attentive to the deployment of 5G technology in the US. “We will continue to follow the evolution of this technology in the markets in which we operate, promptly incorporating all the recommendations of the manufacturers and regulatory agencies.” The company will resume flights to the United States in May after suspension due to the pandemic.

THE Emirates Airlines, one of the leading East-West transport companies, was one of the first to be affected. The company based in Dubai, announced it would discontinue flights to Boston, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Miami, Newark, New Jersey, Orlando, Florida, San Francisco and Seattle. Flights to Los Angeles, New York and Washington were maintained. In its announcement, Emirates cited the cancellation as necessary due to “operational concerns associated with the planned rollout of 5G mobile network services in the US at certain airports”. You United Arab Emirates successfully started 5G coverage at all their airports without incident, like dozens of other countries.

THE Air India also announced on Twitter that it would cancel flights to Chicago, Newark, New York and San Francisco “due to the deployment of 5G communications equipment”. Two Japanese airlines, Japan Airlines and Nippon Airways, also said that the Boeing 777 is affected by 5G signals, when announcing cancellations and changes to their schedules.

THE Korean Air switched four passenger planes from Boeing 777s to 787s and two cargo planes from 747-8s to 747-400s overnight and will continue to refrain from operating 777s and 747-8s at affected US airports, the company spokeswoman, Jill Chung, he said.

THE Cathay Pacific, from Hong Kong, said it is adopting different types of planes where needed for affected airports and that its flights to the United States have not been affected so far. THE EVA Air, from Taiwan, also said it had taken “contingency measures to ensure the safety of the flight”, without giving further details.

THE Air France, however, announced that it intends to continue flights with its Boeing 777 to American airports, but did not explain the reason for not changing aircraft. / COLLABORATED JULIANA ESTIGARRIBIA; WITH INFORMATION FROM AP