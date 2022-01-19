Alex says that São Paulo tries to control wear and tear and plans a duel against Cruzeiro in Copinha | São Paulo

With games every two days in the São Paulo Cup, coach Alex de Souza says that the coaching staff has been trying to control the wear and tear of São Paulo players in the final stretch of the competition.

After beating Vasco on Monday, Tricolor is now getting ready to face Cruzeiro, on Wednesday, for the quarterfinals of the grassroots competition.

READ MORE

+ Remember the 22 right-backs that São Paulo had in ten years

+ Pablo recovers from Covid, but trains separately

1 of 2 Alex de Souza celebrates São Paulo’s victory over Vasco — Photo: Rubens Chiri/Saopaulofc.net Alex de Souza celebrates São Paulo’s victory over Vasco — Photo: Rubens Chiri/Saopaulofc.net

– We have tried to control the load, especially in games and training, giving them rest recommendations. (Preparation) is more about spirit, conversation, videos, to try to keep the level up – said Alex.

He designed the duel against Cruzeiro, which on the same day beat Desportivo Brasil:

– It will be a good game, Cruzeiro has had a good Copa São Paulo, so have we. I believe in a great game, there are good players on both sides. We saw Cruzeiro’s game against Desportivo Brasil, it showed all its quality. As always, whoever makes the best use of the situations that arise within the game will get the result.

Best moments: São Paulo 4 x 2 Vasco, for the São Paulo Junior Football Cup

São Paulo will not have defender Luizão for the quarterfinal match. He suffered a fracture in a bone of the face, against Vasco, and will not play more in the tournament.

+ See who arrived, who stayed and who left for 2022

In December, Luizão renewed his contract with São Paulo until the beginning of 2023.

+ Watch: all about the negotiations of the São Paulo