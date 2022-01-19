Alexandre de Moraes authorizes Roberto Jefferson to leave Bangu for medical examinations | Rio de Janeiro

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Superior Federal Court, authorized this Tuesday (18) the departure of former deputy and PTB president Roberto Jefferson from the Gericinó Penitentiary Complex, in Bangu, in the West Zone of Rio, for examinations in a private hospital in Botafogo, in the South Zone of Rio.

According to a medical report presented by the defense, Jefferson has the onset of thrombosis, “a circumstance that requires tests to be carried out in an appropriate hospital.” In the lawyers’ request, the defense says that the transfer must be carried out “under penalty of irreversible worsening of his state of health, which may result in risk of death”.

Jefferson had preventive detention (indefinitely) decreed on August 13. The authorization came from Minister Alexandre de Moraes within the so-called “digital militia investigation”, which is a continuation of the investigation of anti-democratic acts.

In September, the minister authorized Jefferson to leave prison to receive medical treatment and maintained the use of the former deputy’s electronic anklet. On October 13, he was released from the hospital where he was being treated, in Barra. On the 26th of the same month, the defense requested a new transfer, which was denied – at the time, private doctors were authorized to visit Jefferson.