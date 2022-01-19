Alexandre Pato defends Djokovic and criticizes vaccine against Covid-19, but goes back – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Reproduction / Social Media



The player Alexandre Pato drew attention this Tuesday afternoon (18), but not for his performance on the field. The striker made a post in defense of tennis player Novak Djokovic, who was banned from playing at the Australian Open for not having been vaccinated against Covid-19.

In the publication shared in the stories, the Orlando City player made a list of 17 “positive” facts about Djokovic, whom he refers to as “a hero to be followed in the resistance movement against totalitarianism”. When praising the Serbian tennis player, Pato referred to the coronavirus as a “Chinese plague” and called the vaccine an “experimental bite”.

With the negative repercussion, Pato soon deleted the post and published a statement in which he apologizes and says he is in favor of immunization against Covid-19. In the note, the player highlights the importance of the vaccine and claims to have taken the doses when they were released. He also states that the intention of the post was to value humanitarian achievements and Djokovic’s achievements, but that “they are not words that govern my life and way of thinking”.

The MLS, the North American soccer league, where Pato has played since the beginning of last year, has a low tolerance for unvaccinated athletes. The striker himself received the first dose of the vaccine in April 2021, when he shared a photo celebrating the immunization.

* Under supervision of Lara Alves