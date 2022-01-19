AliExpress offers up to 40% discount on Realme smartphone

Reference for those looking to pay less on electronics, smartphones and wearables, AliExpress holds Super Brands every month, a festival of incredible offers involving products from a desired brand.

This January, Realme was chosen, which has a selection of smartphones with offers that can reach up to 40% off in the marketplace. In addition, the products have free shipping and fast delivery within 12 days to the city of São Paulo and within 15 days to the rest of Brazil.

Among the products featured in the promotion, we selected three models of the Chinese brand that meet different audiences and desires: 9i, GT Neo 2 and C25s.

Credit: Realme | Disclosure Realme 9i is costing between R$ 882.64 and R$ 1,294.80 in the promotion, depending on the chosen combo

Newly launched, the Realme 9i is costing between R$882.64 and R$1,294.80 in the promotion, depending on the chosen combo. The device, which has the Snapdragon 680 processor, has a great cost benefit for those looking for a smartphone with a long-lasting battery (5,000 mAh), fast charging of up to 33 watts (charger in the box) and an efficient set of triple rear camera: the main 50 megapixel (f/1.8); a 2-megapixel macro; and a 2 megapixel black and white portrait. The front camera has 16 megapixels for you to take stylish photos and videos.

#Turnkey Tip: with the coupon real100 you get another R$ 100 discount for purchases over R$ 1,000.00.

Credit: Realme | Disclosure Realme GT Neo 2 is on AliExpress promotion between BRL 2,060.28 and BRL 2,943.49, depending on the chosen combo

Flagship of the Chinese brand, the Realme GT Neo 2 is aimed at those looking for performance and quality in the same device and is on AliExpress promotion between R$ 2,060.28 and R$ 2,943.49, depending on the chosen combo.

The smartphone has a 6.62-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution and a frequency of 120 Hz, in addition to HDR 10+ and a display that has a 16 MP front camera with special filters. The 5,000 mAh battery has 65W fast charging and, according to Realme, performs a full charge in 36 minutes.

Its triple set of cameras on the rear is formed by a 64 MP main lens with artificial intelligence features, an 8 MP ultra wide lens and a 2 MP macro sensor, which allow you to shoot videos in 4K at 30 fps or in FHD, at 30 fps and 60 fps.

#Turnkey Tip: with the coupon real140 you get another R$ 140 discount for purchases over R$ 1,600.00.

Credit: Realme | Disclosure Realme C25s is in the promotion costing between R$ 853.22 and R$ 1,206.48, depending on the chosen combo

For those looking for a more basic smartphone model, the Realme C25s can be a good choice, as it is on sale costing between R$853.22 and R$1,206.48, depending on the chosen combo.

The model has a Helio G85 MediaTek processor and has a battery of no less than 6000 mAh. The triple set of cameras on the rear has the main one with 13 megapixels, which allows the Realme C25s to take photos with a resolution of 4163×3122 pixels and record videos in high definition (Full HD) with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels.

#Turnkey Tip: with the coupon real80 you get another R$80 off for purchases over R$800.00.

Did you like the highlights? So, click here and take the opportunity to check out the special page with many more products on sale on AliExpress, remembering that the campaign is valid until January 20th or while stocks last.